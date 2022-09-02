Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight launches with celebration of local brands

A CELEBRATION of Scottish cuisine has launched with the aims of highlighting Scotland’s ‘Stories to Savour’.

Scotland Food & Drink led its annual celebration of the sector, the Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight.

Now in its 13th year, Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight 2022 takes place from Friday 2nd to Friday 16th September.

The campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the nation’s best food and drink producers, from chefs using local ingredients and national retailers promoting the best of Scottish produce, to local markets and cafés that put Scottish food and drink front and centre.

(L-R) John Davidson, Mairi Gougeon and Iain Stirling all lent words of high praise to the Food & Drink Fortnight.

Despite a particularly turbulent couple of years, Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight 2022 is a look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead within the industry and a celebration of the people in it.

John Davidson, Interim Chief Executive and Strategy Director at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight is an incredible opportunity to bring producers and consumers together to highlight the stories which make Scottish produce renowned around the globe.

“Our industry has shown tremendous resilience as it navigated the pandemic and Brexit, and now rising costs in the supply chain.

“Supporting local producers by celebrating their innovative products and brand stories is so important and we continue to see a real pride in what is being reared, grown, and manufactured on our doorstep.”

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon said: “Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the outstanding produce we have here in Scotland.

“It is also a great platform to celebrate the stories behind the hard work, determination and innovation.

“We recognise that the cost of living crisis is making this an extremely challenging time for businesses and consumers alike.

“I hope that everyone who is able to do so gets behind the aims of the Fortnight and continues to support our vital food and drink sector.”

Scotland Food & Drink toasted the start of Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight at Arbikie Distillery.

Iain Stirling, Co-owner of Arbikie Distillery said: “For over four centuries our family have been farming, four generations on the east coast of Angus which is now home to Arbikie Distillery.

“Our story is one based on heritage, with an innovative twist and a sustainable legacy.

“Using only ingredients grown on our farms gives us our field-to-bottle ethos and by harnessing our creativity and collaborating with academia, we have created the world’s first climate-positive gin and vodka.

“Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight provides us with a great opportunity to tell our sustainable story and celebrate Scottish provenance and we are delighted to get involved once again this year.”