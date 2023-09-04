SCOTS foodservice supplier, Bidfood Scotland, has announced the opening of a new area of their online platform, dedicated to Scottish produce.

Their e-commerce platform, Bidfood Direct, went live during the Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight, and aims to promote local visibility to chefs and caterers across Scotland.

The Scottish online platform emerged on 2 September and is being delivered as part of a new funding partnership with industry leadership organisation, Scotland Food & Drink.

They aim to offer new and existing producers to Bidfood Scotland the opportunity to promote their products to chefs, caterers and buyers as a Scottish collective.

Bidfood and Scotland Food and Drink’s partnership aims to make small scale Scottish producer’s produce widely accessible to a range of buyers

This will enable Scottish produce to reach the online shopping basket of thousands of Bidfood’s loyal trade customers in Scotland.

Bidfood is a national wholesaler which already supplies products to over 45k caterers across a range of sectors.

The new online platform will see Scottish suppliers to Bidfood auto enrolled, with hopes to grow sales of Scottish food and drink in the foodservice market and increase accessibility of a wider variety of products from producers across the country.

Representing a broad spectrum of Scotland’s larder, the shop will include products from all categories, including fish, meat, dairy, bakery, deli & store cupboard and alcohol & soft drinks.

To expand the offering further, the partnership between Scotland Food & Drink and Bidfood Scotland will also include the delivery of a ‘meet the buyer’ event for new suppliers to pitch their products to secure listings in the coming months.

Promoting local produce is a key tenet of the recently launched Scotland Food & Drink industry strategy, Sustaining Scotland. Supplying the world.

The Bidfood partnership comes during the annual Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight, which this year encourages consumers, buyers and suppliers to celebrate the food & drink businesses on our doorsteps.

Stephanie Pritchard, Head of UK Market Development at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Scotland is full of passionate suppliers, and buyers who are keen to maximise Scottish produce on their menus and plates.

The launch of the Scotland Food & Drink platform on Bidfood Direct is an excellent step to supporting both suppliers and buyers to grow commercially.”

“Sustainable growth is at the heart of our new industry strategy, and through the partnership with Bidfood Scotland, we can shorten supply chains, and support the local food and drink businesses who are vital to our economic success.”

Katie Sillars, Head of Digital Trading at Bidfood UK, added: “Over the last few years, we’ve worked behind the scenes to ensure we have the right Scottish suppliers and local products for our customers, at the right price stocked in our depots.

Now, we’re daring to be different. Technology is at the forefront of our business, and we want to ensure all suppliers, small and large are visible to our customers.”

“This is not another boring brochure! The launch of our digital Scottish platform gives our suppliers the opportunity to showcase their fantastic produce, giving our customers visibility of our local range and access to all the helpful tools on Bidfood Direct.”

It will be supported with campaigns and promotions around themes including Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight, St. Andrews Day, Hogmanay, and Burns Night, as well as popular eating occasions such as the Scottish Breakfast and Scottish Summer Festivals.