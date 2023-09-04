Peter Vardy Group acquires MG Dealership in Aberdeen

THE PETER Vardy Group has acquired the MG Aberdeen and Peterhead franchises from Gillanders and opened in Lang Stracht this weekend.

The family-run automotive business operating in Scotland, is further expanding their MG portfolio after launching two new MG dealerships in Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy in August.

This expansion of MG dealerships comes as a part of Peter Vardy’s vision to offer customers an even wider range of exceptional vehicle choices.

The new MG dealerships will showcase an impressive lineup of the latest MG models, renowned for their cutting-edge design, advanced technology features, and exceptional value.

Peter Vardy’s new Aberdeen branch will feature MG’s range of sedans, electric vehicles and SUVs

The range will feature efficient electric vehicles, SUVs and sporty sedans, meaning customers can explore a diverse range of options that cater to various lifestyles and preferences.

In addition to a wide range of MG vehicles, the dealerships will offer experienced sales advisors, and a dedicated team of automotive experts to assist visitors with their every need.

The dealerships will also feature state-of-the-art servicing facilities, equipped with the latest diagnostic tools and genuine MG parts to ensure that customers’ vehicles are maintained to the highest standards.

The Peter Vardy Group’s continued expansion highlights its strong position in the automotive market and its commitment to bringing the best brands and services to customers across Scotland.

Peter Vardy, CEO of the Peter Vardy Group, said: “We are delighted to add MG Aberdeen to our portfolio of MG locations, and we can’t wait to welcome both existing customers and those new to the MG brand to our Lang Stracht dealership.

“MG has a rich history and a strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality, innovative, and affordable vehicles and we are confident that this addition to our dealerships will resonate with our customers.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Gillanders team and our internal teams for making this acquisition possible. Exciting times lie ahead for our group.”