New MG dealerships announced in Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy

A FAMILY ran automotive business operating in Scotland has announced the launch of two brand new MG dealerships in Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.

The Peter Vardy Group has decided to expand its portfolio with MG dealerships to offer customers a wider range of vehicle choices: from sleek and efficient electric vehicles to SUVs and sporty sedans.

The new MG dealerships will also showcase a lineup of the latest MG models, known for the cutting-edge design and advanced technology features.

The Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy sites will include a team of automotive experts to assist visitors with their needs, alongside an informed customer service offered by experienced sales advisors.

The dealerships will feature servicing facilities equipped with the latest diagnostic tools and genuine MG parts to ensure that customers’ vehicles are maintained in the appropriate manner.

Peter Vardy, CEO of the Peter Vardy Group, said: “We are delighted to introduce the MG brand to Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy, MG has a rich history and a strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality, innovative, and affordable vehicles.

“We are excited to bring this iconic British brand closer to the people of Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.”

Launch events at both Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy take place on Saturday 12 August, with offers including 0% finance on selected MG models and savings of £1000 on any new model when booking a test drive.