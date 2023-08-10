Scots stout unveils new look at Edinburgh Fringe

ONE of Scotland’s most iconic breweries will lift the curtain on a stout’s new look this August as the official beer sponsor of the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe.

Belhaven Black’s new identity features swirls bursting from the brewery’s iconic malting chimneys; the design takes inspiration from over 300 years of brewing at Belhaven and has been created in partnership with the specialist Scottish drinks agency Thirst.

Stout is currently enjoying a moment as the fastest growing category in beer with volume growth of +20.4%, with the Belhaven Black reporting a 88.8% volume growth well ahead of the category.

The new design was inspired by this success, and will be displayed for the first time at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe at The Belhaven Bar on the Mound, where the Belhaven Black will be served up throughout August.

Scotland’s oldest working brewery has announced it will unveil a bold new design for Belhaven Black: celebrated as the number one Scottish stout.

Fiona Matheson, Belhaven Brand Manager, said: “We’ve been producing stout here in Dunbar since the mid-1800s, but there has been an incredible surge in interest in recent years, particularly amongst younger drinkers.

“We’re also seeing rapid growth for Belhaven Black south of the border, so we believe that this striking new look will only add to the wind that is currently in the sails of Scotland’s number one Scottish stout.”

Matt Burns, Executive Creative Director of Thirst Craft, added: “We were thrilled to extend the refresh to Belhaven Black with a new identity that builds upon Belhaven’s unique story and the exceptional quality of the liquid.”

From August, new look Belhaven Black will feature on glassware, tap handles, fonts and a wide range of materials in bars around Scotland.

In addition to the Belhaven Bar on the Mound, Fringe drinkers have the chance to join a special Belhaven walking tour in partnership with Exploring Edinburgh, which provides a map of pubs around the city where they can enjoy a pint from Scotland’s historic brewery.