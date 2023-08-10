Why is Magento the Best Platform for Ecommerce?   

E-commerce is the fastest-growing industry, with an annual growth rate of 8.8%. Users preferred to avoid going and shopping for the products when they could get the same thing in the comfort of their homes. An online presence will bring more traffic to the site and ultimately increase sales.

You have researched various platforms for your Ecommerce businesses but need clarification. Stay calm; your search is going to end. Magento has been successfully serving E-commerce platforms since 2008. It is now commonly known as Adobe Commerce. Magento is an open-source platform that will help you develop the platform at an affordable cost and with customised features. It is the most preferred platform, with a market share of 13.24%.

Let’s dive into Magento’s features and why you should choose Magento for your Ecommerce platform.

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash

What is Magento?

Magento is an open-source E-Commerce platform written in PHP (Hypertext Processor). It is built on the latest versions of PHP and supports all the latest technologies. The platform offers users unpredictable flexibility, great support, and beautiful features. It uses multiple PHP frameworks, such as Laminas and Symfony, to build complex web applications and simultaneously provide an excellent user interface.

People who have used Magento have observed a positive change in their sales. In 2022, Magento powered 0.7% of the Internet. It can be used for businesses and individuals who want to build a professional presence online. It is highly preferred as it cuts development costs and is an open-source platform. It will enable the user to update the website spontaneously.

With Magento, your customers can search and sort products using different methods. You can add multiple languages for your user to explore with more ease in their native language. This platform will give you a graphical admin panel to help you better understand your customers’ recommendations.

Features of Magento

Magento provides excellent features for developing e-commerce web applications. Let’s see what these features are.

Product Browsing

With Magento, it is easy to browse the product; you can add multiple images of a product, have a zoom-in or zoom-out feature, show similar products, and many others.

Catalogue Management

In any e-commerce platform, catalogue management is mandatory. Sometimes, it is simple to develop a catalogue, while catalogue management is challenging in other instances. Magento makes catalogue management much easier and faster.

Easy access for a user

Your website must be user-friendly; else, customers will prefer to avoid visiting products on your website. Customers need easy access to products, different categories for each product type, easy to navigate and credible. Having a user-friendly platform will increase your sales rapidly.

SEO friendly

Magento CMS (Content Management System) is updated with the latest ranking factors. It offers built-in features like metadata, Seo analysis, sitemaps, URL rewrite and redirect, and so on.

Allows customisation

Every individual has different priorities. Magento platform is developed to provide all the customisations you want, whether it is voice search, chatbots, product videos, virtual reality features, and many others.

Magento VS Shopify

Many other platforms are providing E-commerce services, but the most demanded platform other than Magento is Shopify. Let’s see which platform is best for your E-commerce business.

Scalability: Magento is the best E-commerce solution for large businesses, while Shopify is more commonly used by small businesses or entrepreneurs.

Pricing: It is free to install and use due to its open-source features. All the features of Magento are not open source. Hence you must pay for those features. Shopify offers a free trial of all the plans, but its components are not free to access after the trial.

Customisation: With Shopify, you can only add limited features to your website, but with Magento, you can have any customisation you want.

Analytics: Magento offers advanced analytics features with creative dashboards making the owner easier to understand customer behaviour. But Shopify does not provide such features. For detailed analytics, you need to have access to a third party.

Reliability: Magento is the 4th most popular platform among the top 1 million sites in the E-commerce category. It offers more flexible features. While on the other hand, despite having a premium plan, the site sometimes goes down.

Bottom Line

Magento is considered the favourite e-commerce platform. Website development from Magento may cost you higher if you want to develop an entirely professional website. The extensive functionalities and customisation will require a lot of skills and time.

