FOR:EV, the Edinburgh-based provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, has appointed a new chair and CEO amidst new growth and investment plans.

John Watson has been appointed as the firm’s new Chair, while Steve Dunlop, who has been Chair for the past two years, will take up the full-time role of Chief Executive.

Founder and former CEO Lindsay Wallace becomes Executive Director Sales & Innovations Europe to continue his work in broadening the reach of new EV charging models.

The new-look leadership team comes during a significant growth phase for the business, which has seen it launch a new brand and website.

FOR:EV CEO Steve Dunlop and newly appointed Chair John Watson aim to drive forward Scotland’s transition to Net Zero as the country phases out the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2032.

The company plans to install 1,700 EV charge points across 600 sites in Scotland and beyond.

FOR:EV aims to address the challenges of carbon emissions in the UK’s transport sector and has developed a bespoke ‘charging as a service’ model for fleet owners and operators.

The company also wants to focus on publicy available ‘destination’ charging points at shopping centres, businesses, transport hubs and visitor destinations.

This dual focus supports the vision of the business’s key investor and shareholder, the Scottish National Investment Bank, to drive forward Scotland’s transition to Net Zero.

New Chair John Watson previously held a number of executive and non-executive positions globally.

He is an Operating Principal of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and is CEO of one of their companies, Crosswind Developments Ltd, which regenerates excess land at Edinburgh Airport.

Prior to joining GIP, he was Managing Director of Lloyds Banking Group’s $50bn SME Lending portfolio.

He is heavily focused on sustainability businesses, also being chair of vertical farming business Intelligent Growth Solutions.

On his appointment to FOR:EV, John said: “It’s a privilege for me to join the forward-thinking team at FOR:EV.

“We hope to make a major contribution to Scotland’s transition to a Net Zero economy by boosting our electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.

“We know that investors and customers are actively backing those organisations that get commercial EV charging right.

“The fresh approach FOR:EV is taking is simple, low risk and scalable for businesses and easy for consumers to use,” John added.

As he takes on the full-time role as CEO, Steve Dunlop said: “There has never been a more critical time for the private sector to step in and help shape the delivery of the green economy.

“We urgently need a high-quality, user friendly, accessible EV charge point infrastructure to overcome the current barriers to transitioning to electric vehicles.

“FOR:EV is ready to tackle this challenge and I look forward to helping the country find solutions.”

Andy Clapp, Executive Director – Investment Portfolio Management at the Scottish National Investment Bank said: “FOR:EV shares the Bank’s mission to support Scotland’s transition to Net Zero.

“[The company] has a robust pipeline of locations across Scotland to install fast and rapid EV charging infrastructure, as well as providing an innovative ‘charging as a service’ model for fleets of all sizes.

“We look forward to seeing the company grow the availability of charging points across Scotland in the coming years.”

FOR:EV’s founder Lindsay Wallace concluded: “With initial investment from Scottish National Investment Bank in place we have been able to supercharge our capabilities.

“[We] will be targeting installation at multiple sites across Scotland in the next 12 months, as well as investigating other funding sources that will support our ambition to roll out 100% green energy charging across the rest of the UK and beyond.

“With Steve and John on board, and our initial funding beginning to make a real impact, we are perfectly positioned to achieve our goals.”