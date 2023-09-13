PINPOINT Ltd, a supplier of staff safety systems, has become the latest sponsor of Edinburgh community youth football club Hutchison Vale.

Formed in 1940, the club known locally as Hutchie Vale supports the development of over 400 young girls and boys with regular training opportunities, coaches, and club matches.

The Kids School programme is held every Monday for young players looking to enhance their skills and gain invaluable experience on the field.

Hutchison Vale has a track record of nurturing talent to bring youth players into the professional league, with club alumni including Edinburgh City striker Ryan Shanley and Paul Hanlon, defender and club captain for Hibernian FC.

Pinpoint CEO Daniel Waring partnered with Hutchie Vale after one of his staff members shared that their children’s football club was looking for sponsors.

Headquartered in Fife, Pinpoint develops, manufactures, and installs staff alarm systems for high-risk environments where employees may need to call for assistance urgently.

The Leven business has sponsored the semi-professional football club East Fife FC, whose grounds are just a stone’s through away from Pinpoint’s headquarters, for over 15 years.

Now, the family-run organisation is increasing its support of amateur players in the Edinburgh area.

Daniel Waring, Pinpoint CEO, said: “Pinpoint is keen to make a positive impact on the community.

“We’re big believers in the importance of sport in building young people’s confidence, teamwork, discipline and respect.

“When a member of staff shared that their children’s football club was on the lookout for sponsors, it felt like the perfect fit.

“We look forward to attending club matches and cheering on ‘Hutchie Vale’!” Daniel added.

Tam Smith, leader of Hutchison Vale’s Kids School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Pinpoint for their sponsorship of the Kids School.

“Their support will help us to provide enhanced training and match opportunities for the Kids School to nurture the best out of our young people.”