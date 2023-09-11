AN ICE hockey star has shared he and his wife’s experience of their first day in Scotland after making the switch from Norway to Dundee.

Kevin Carr has made the move from Norwegian side Sparta Sarpsborg to Dundee Stars, arriving in the Scots city alongside wife Lo last week.

The 33-year-old has country-hopped across several teams including Nottingham Panthers, Utah Grizzlies in the USA and Medvescak Zagreb in Croatia.

Now he and wife Lo have shared a clip of their first time in the City of Discovery as they touched down in Scotland.

The clip begins with Lo opening the blinds in their new apartment amid the sunrise as on-screen text reads: “Day in my life, living in Dundee, Scotland.”

Lo voices over: “Hi. We’re the Carrs and this is our first full day living in Dundee, Scotland.”

Kevin can be seen cooking breakfast as Lo says: “We had a very simple morning. Jet lag is still very much a problem. Kev made breakfast. He makes about 99% of our meals.

“His dad’s a chef, so he’s learned from the very best. There’s really no point in me trying to cook.”

The clip then shows the Caird Hall and Desperate Dan’s statue as Lo says: “We walked into the city centre just to try to get a lay of the land, a little bit.

“I think I read something about the statues/sculptures but I can’t exactly remember what they were for.”

The camera then pans to Slessor Gardens as Kevin can be seen walking to get a first glimpse of the Tay Bridge.

Lo admits: “So funny but it takes a few weeks to remember what way to look when crossing the street, so we appreciate the little reminder.

The video then cuts to shots of the V&A Museum and the Discovery Ship.

Lo says: “We walked down to the water and saw the V&A Museum, saw the Discovery Ship and then we just walked by the train station – just to see where it was at.”

The clip cuts to the entrance to the train station before panning to a phone shop in the Overgate shopping centre, where the pair acquired SIM cards.

The camera also shows an empty American Candy shop which Lo claims she will do a separate video on in the future.

Pictured: Kevin Carr and wife Lo. (C) Lo Carr

The video then shows the cobbled Exchange Street as Lo adds: “We had lunch at the Flame Tree. I keep seeing this coronation chicken. I haven’t tried it yet but I need to.”

The pair can be seen enjoying cups of tomato soup, as Kevin tucks into the tasty meal, before walking past a nearby cheesemonger.

Lo says: “I’ll definitely go back for cheese when we have wine night with the girls.”

The video then shows the Tickety Boos pub – a well-established boozer known for playing host to scores of sports fans before the pair end their day out in the city with a trip to Marks and Spencer.

Lo says: “We found the M&S and we did a little shopping there. In Nottingham, we went to M&S almost every day, so it’s very familiar for us and then we headed home for the night.”

They took to social media to share the footage yesterday, writing: “Our first day living in Dundee, Scotland.”

The video received over 14,700 likes and more than 400 comments from Scots who were quick to welcome the pair to the country.

One person wrote: “Best of luck in your new adventure.”

Another joked: “You’ve somehow managed to make Dundee look quite nice in this video.”

A third commented: “Dundee is going to be a shock to the system.”

A fourth said: “Welcome to Scotland, guys. You’re going to love our beautiful, wee country. Hope you guys settle and enjoy life here.”

A fifth wrote: “People will make jokes about Dundee but it’s honestly got so much cooler in the last few years and will be such an adventure – enjoy!”

A final commenter added: “I’m a [Dundee] Stars fan. Hope he has a great season.”