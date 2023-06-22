A HILARIOUS video shows Scots footie fans celebrating the national side’s incredible victory over Norway with a rendition of The Slosh in a Norwegian pub.

Paul Murray was in the Rett Inn Bar in Oslo, Norway on Sunday after Scotland produced a stunning win in the homeland of Erling Haaland.

The Scots were trailing by a goal to nil with just four minutes remaining on Saturday before Steve Clarke’s men stunned the Ullevaal Stadion with two goals in as many minutes.

This sent the travelling Tartan Army back to the pubs of Oslo celebrating and 30-year-old Paul documented the aftermath on Sunday following the big win.

In the video, a group of Scotland fans can be seen still decked out in their side’s tops and shorts whilst performing the much-loved dance The Slosh.

The group happily saunter from side to side before producing a deft touch of their toe and knee to the thigh before clapping under one leg.

The men then continue their line-dance whilst managing to avoid a fellow fan carrying pints around them.

Whilst the group continue to dance away, the rest of the pub can be heard belting out the lyrics to Daniel Boone’s 1972 hit Beautiful Sunday.

The crowd roar: “High, high, high beautiful Sunday, this is my, my, my beautiful day, when you say, say, say that you love me, oh my, my, my it’s a beautiful day.”

As the clip finishes, the well-known music to the beginning of the YMCA starts to play and a few of the men tease that a second cult classic dance might be about to be performed.

Paul shared the clip on social media yesterday, writing: “Party still in full swing here in Oslo.”

His post received hundreds of likes with dozens of comments from fellow delighted Scotland supporters.

One said: “Superb, it is a beautiful Sunday.”

Another added: “Think we all need to have the slosh nailed for Germany.”

A third replied: “Best fans in the world.”

The Tartan Army celebrated the 2-1 win over Norway by performing the slosh. Credit: Paul Murray

Speaking today, Paul said: “We’d been for a walk along the harbour front to ease the hangover from Saturday.

“We had bounced between a few bars in the city centre before heading back to the pub the video was taken in.

“The whole pub, bar a few locals, were fellow Tartan Army and we were given the bar’s iPad to play music on so we went through the Tartan Army songbook until we reached The Slosh.

“A few of the locals didn’t really know what was going on including the bar staff but they saw the funny side of it once more and more people began dancing.

“We were all strangers but partied and blethered away like we had known each other for years.

“Hopefully we use the momentum from Saturday and maximise Hampden as much as possible [against Georgia] and if we pick up three points we have one foot on the plane to Germany.”

Scotland currently top their UEFA European Championship qualifying group having won all three of their games so far.

A win tomorrow night against Georgia would see Scotland sit eight points ahead of their nearest rival having played half of the qualifiers.