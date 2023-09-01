SCOTTISH podcast series, Women in Wellies, have announced their partnership with Henderson Loggie Chartered Accountants’ Landed Estates and Rural Business team.

Launched in January 2023, hosts Hannah Lloyd and Charlotte Gilfillan aim to shine a light on the lives of inspiring women working and living in rural Scotland.

Each episode, Women in Wellies are joined by guests who share their stories, experiences and lessons, including the personal and professional challenges they have faced and overcome.

The new sponsorship agreement marks a milestone for the podcast, enhancing its mission to amplify the voices of remarkable women in the rural sector.

The fascinating stories shared by the Women in Wellies has nurtured a growing fanbase among Scotland’s rural community.

Episodes so far have featured women from who work in farming, forestry, country sports and veterinary, all of whom give an honest and authentic insight into the women behind the wellies.

One of the most popular features on the podcast is a question Hannah and Charlotte ask all their guests: What advice they would give to the next generation of rural women in Scotland?

Guests have included partner in A Milne & Son farming enterprise, Alison Milne MBE, wildlife photographer, writer and author Linda Mellor, and Chloe Forbes, a country sports enthusiast living in rural Perthshire.

Sponsors Henderson Loggie have specialised in advising farmers and the managers of landed estates and rural businesses across Scotland for over 100 years.

Lucy Crow, head of Henderson Loggie’s Landed Estates and Rural Business team said: “Charlotte and Hannah have struck a chord within our community.

“Women in Wellies gives a voice to the women shaping rural business life, in an engaging format which offers inspiration and support to others whose livelihoods are rooted in rural Scotland.

Women in Wellies co-founder Hannah Lloyd commented: “We have been overwhelmed by the response we have had to the podcast so far and are delighted a national firm like Henderson Loggie wants to support the valuable contributions women are making across the rural sector.’’

Women in Wellies co-founder Charlotte Gilfillan added: “Securing support from Henderson Loggie is a significant achievement for us.

“Women in Wellies grew from our shared love of rural Scotland and passion for inspiring and supporting the next generation.

“The stories and themes not only resonate with a broad spectrum of listeners but also raise awareness of some important causes and initiatives.”

Women in Wellies can be accessed on all major streaming platforms, with episodes released fortnightly.