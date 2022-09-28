Volkswagen Arteon: Elegance vs R-Line. Can these models be retrofitted?

Nowadays Volkswagen cars are very popular. Most people tend to buy Volkswagen cars when the main priority is a perfect price and quality ratio. Despite the lower prices, Volkswagen offers a wide range of really great cars that can be used for convenient daily driving in various environments or conditions.

Volkswagen has always tried to have different car offers for every segment of customers. Despite that, there was still a gap that could have been covered only by designing and releasing something special. This time it was the Arteon. The Arteon was revealed in 2017. Since then the Arteon became a true flagman which ensures comfort, durability, a sporty driving feel, and stunning design. Just after its release, Arteon immediately became a strong competitor for many other manufacturers that offered luxury-class cars for a reasonable price.

Photo by Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash

Volkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-Line

To reach as many potential customers as possible, Volkswagen decided to present a few differently equipped car models, such as Arteon R-Line, and Arteon Elegance. At first sight, it may seem like both of these models are very similar, but there are some slight differences between them. First of all, the Arteon R-Line has a more sophisticated body design which helps the car to look more aggressive and futuristic. For example, the front bumper of the Arteon R-Line has additional plastic elements on its sides. This solution makes the car look a little wider. Meanwhile, the Elegance model has a much simpler bumper.

Obviously, the Arteon R-Line also has an R-Line mark on the front grills. This helps to recognize the exact car’s model a lot easier. These marks also can be found in the interior as well – they are placed on the front seats, steering wheel, and many other elements of the car. The steering wheel is also more sporty and it helps to provide additional convenience during driving sessions.

More differences between Arteon R-Line and Arteon Elegance also can be found in the rear side of the car. One of them – is the exhaust system. The Elegance series has its exhaust system hidden under the bumper, while the R-Line is designed to highlight it. Regardless of the equipment, the Arteon also provides a lot of high-tech solutions such as a parking assistant, integrated cameras, and much more.

Endless retrofitting options

Not many Arteon Elegance owners know that their car can be easily retrofitted by replacing parts with the ones which are used in the R-Line models. The process of retrofitting is pretty much easy because no additional modifications are needed. Despite that, the ideal result can be reached only using genuine vw parts. Otherwise, the final result can look incomplete depending on the quality of third-party-created parts.

It is also worth mentioning that the interior of Arteon cars also can be easily retrofitted. A part that has probably the largest impact on the driving experience is the steering wheel. This is why many Arteon Elegance owners decide to replace the stock steering wheel with the R-Line one.