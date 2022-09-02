Acoustic booth — functional space in your office

Every office should have a place where employees can immediately conduct an important telephone conversation with the client, or a separate room where deliberations with the team are possible. Unfortunately, new companies on the market or small enterprises cannot always afford such comfort, which is why space in the office is often not properly utilised — but this can be changed! The latest solution is a personalised acoustic office booth, which will perfectly complement your office and give your employees a dedicated private space, peace of mind while working and instant isolation from the hustle and bustle of the office. Discover our small office space ideas!

Office space planning — basic principles

When planning, take care of several essential aspects that will make your office practical and functional:

Adequate space for employee workstation, Shared spaces — a lobby, corridors, a place to drink coffee and a bathroom, A private zone — office pods will work perfectly, Separately designated space for deliberations with the team.

These are the basics — you can improve your space with additional features like setting up a vending machine with snacks or a carefully placed rubbish bin.

Modern Office Space

A modern approach to the arrangement of office space can boost the confidence of your entire team! However, for this to happen, it is necessary to take care of proper lighting, create a place for relaxation and choose colours that harmonise with the entire décor.

Office space calculator — how much office space per person?

According to the law, you must guarantee a suitable space in which the employee can perform all duties and feel at ease at work. It may sound complicated, but in practice, the matter looks much simpler! There should be a minimum of 7 square meters per employee in the office — sometimes more, but let’s focus on the minimum value.

Future of office space — acoustic booths

The solution in the form of an acoustic cabin is gaining more and more popularity every year — employers and employees see many advantages of this investment in office space. There are many benefits, so it is not surprising that more and more companies have decided on this solution — you can guarantee the necessary comfort for work and a space where important conversations will remain undisturbed.

Acoustic booth — private work area in the office

A large meeting booth will make perfect flexible office space in your office!

Your employees will be able to work without distraction and feel complete privacy when talking to customers and while taking care of personal matters.

Functional and innovative office space — the latest trends

The popular trend for working in the office is small office pods giving you the perfect place to work on the most important aspects of your projects in a relatively small space.

In addition, there is a possibility of their personalisation — so you can fully customise your office according to your needs!