Scots minister launches new 5G testbed at Aberdeen tech hub

A SCOTS minister has paid visit to Aberdeen to launch a new 5G testbed at a digital tech hub.

The S5GConnect Aberdeen testbed, based at ONE Tech Hub, is now live, accessible and open to the market.

The Scotland 5G Centre announced the deployment of the testbed in Aberdeen in March, in partnership with ONE.

It aims to unlock the transformational benefits of 5G for Scottish businesses, public sector organisations and Scottish communities.

Ivan McKee, Scottish Government’s Minister for Business Trade, Tourism and Enterprise (centre).

The new facility and testbed will allow businesses of all sizes to test and develop new 5G applications and accelerate new digital services and operations in the region.

The partnership is supported by Vodafone and it’s partner, Ericsson with the Mobile Private Network (MPN) being deployed in just eight weeks.

As part of the launch, Scottish Government’s Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, Ivan McKee, visited the site and experienced 5G capability first-hand.

He observed a remote training demonstration of an offshore windfarm using a robotic arm.

This 5G-enabled teleoperation demonstrates how skills can be the delivered remotely over wireless links offering new opportunities and capabilities to the energy industry.

This real-time demonstration is possible by using the low latency and high reliability of a 5G Mobile Private Network while the advantage of installing an MPN on-site offers more control on how the network is customised and configured.

The robotic arm was controlled by a remote operator, who could see, feel and experience the environment during the inspection with the help of visual and haptic feedback.

Vodafone demonstrated a fault detection training programme and Ivan McKee was introduced to Vodafone’s Mixed Reality solution.

The technology allows the user to see the physical world alongside digital overlays.

These could come in the form of instructions, videos or 3D objects like a car.

The technology will be used in training to improve the learning of complex processes and the speed of completing repetitive tasks, as well as for specialists to provide remote support to on-site engineers.

The 5G hub is open to local businesses who are interested in the opportunities 5G provides.

Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “Transformative 5G technology has the potential to revitalise businesses across the country and I congratulate those behind these innovative demonstrations.

“The new Aberdeen 5G Innovation Hub will help boost the economy and encourage entrepreneurship in the North East, helping small and medium-sized enterprises with the skills they need to understand how 5G can benefit their business.

“Collaboration between innovation hubs like this and industry can transform businesses and create opportunities for increased productivity, cost savings and sustainability.

“I encourage the energy sector – locally and further afield – to take advantage of the technology and expertise on offer to help innovate and grow your business.”

Mark Hanson, Non-Executive Director of The Scotland 5G Centre said: “We’re excited to be launching the S5GConnect Hub in Aberdeen – providing a knowledge centre and test bed infrastructure for the surrounding community.

“5G technology is open for use not just by mobile network operators, but it allows businesses, government bodies and other organizations the opportunity to set up their own private 5G network.

“It’s one of the key technologies on which Scotland’s Future Digital Economy will be built.

“The Aberdeen Hub, will help individual organisations understand the impact 5G can have, run trials on the test bed infrastructure and receive support as they deploy their own private networks.”