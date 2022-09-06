YOUNG swimmers in Orkney are set to welcome six-time Olympic medallist and Commonwealth champion Duncan Scott to their swimming lessons.

Duncan will be in the county to mark the success of the Learn to Swim programme in Orkney which sees around 646 children each week take part in regular swimming lessons with The Pickaquoy Centre and Orkney Islands Council.

The 25-year-old will be meeting some of Orkney’s youngest swimmers at Learn to Swim sessions in The Pickaquoy Centre.

He will then head across to Stromness Swimming Pool to meet some of Orkney’s club swimmers, offering them advice and tips as they take part in one of their regular training sessions.

Duncan Scott is Team Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all time.

Duncan represented Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year, and more recently, Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He made history after winning four medals in Tokyo, more than any other British athlete at a single Olympic Games, and has become Team Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all time.

An all-rounder in the pool, Scott has swum internationally in 100 and 200 metres freestyle 200 metres butterfly, 200 metres and 400 metres individual medley.

Scottish Swimming’s National Learn to Swim Framework in partnership with Scottish Water, is delivered by Leisure Trusts, Local Authorities and swimming lesson providers throughout Scotland.

It aims to raise standards and achieve consistency in swimming lessons across the country.

James Linklater, Managing Director of The Pickaquoy Centre, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Duncan Scott is coming to Orkney, and what a brilliant opportunity for our young swimmers to speak to and swim with such a successful athlete.

“Given his recent success at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and becoming the most decorated Scottish competitor across all Commonwealth Games, Duncan is right up there with the best athletes of our time.

“We very much look forward to welcoming him to ‘Picky’ and hope he enjoys his visit.”

Councillor Gwenda Shearer is the Chair of Orkney Islands Council’s Education, Leisure and Housing Committee.

She said: “What a treat for these youngsters to meet Duncan – who for our young swimmers, especially those taking part in competitive swimming – will be an absolute inspiration.

“The Learn to Swim programme has been such a roaring success in Orkney.

“Those young swimmers we see taking part in competitions, galas and even inter-county clashes all started out their journey through swimming lessons in our local facilities.

“Orkney has a tremendous tradition of producing fantastic swimmers and I hope that an opportunity to meet their hero will spur the next generation on to even greater things in the pool.”

Duncan Scott commented: “I am very much looking forward to visiting Orkney and seeing children enjoying the learn to swim programmes, but also joining in a club training session where I hope I can offer some top tips to Orkney’s young swimmers.”