Buying a property in Dubai: how do British expats live in the UAE?

As an expat in this city, you will not be in the minority, since 80% of the population are immigrants. Dubai is a cosmopolitan city, and food, lifestyle, and architecture have an international impact. This is what developers in Dubai advise their clients to pay attention to.

Culture of life

Dubai is an Islamic state, and the role of religion here is great. When you move here, there are several cultural aspects to consider. Please note that alcohol consumption is allowed for non-UAE citizens and non-Muslims, but only privately or in licensed locations.

Photo by Emma Harrisova on Unsplash

Your home in Dubai

One of the most important things is to find suitable accommodation. With a rapidly developing real estate industry, the housing market is a real treasure trove. From luxury apartments to upscale villas and modest studios, everyone will find something for themselves. There are several communities with a large population of Western emigrants, so it will be easy for you to find friends and a villa or apartment to buy or rent.

Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Arabian Ranches are the most popular areas for British expats. We recommend you find a real estate agent who will help you choose a property and better understand the advantages of each area and residential complex. Try to familiarize yourself with the laws of RERA, because this organization regulates lease agreements.

If you compare the local rent with the rent in London, the first one will be 15-30% cheaper. The rental price depends on the location. Chic neighborhoods in London will cost more than a family district in the emirate.

The most affordable property for 2022 is located in JVC, Al Nahda, and Bur Dubai. These areas offer the most budget apartments, ranging from studios to 2-bedroom apartments. This compares to an average rent of AED 34,000 for a studio in JVC, while the same property in Dubai Marina costs AED 88,000 per year.

Compared to some parts of England, this may seem higher, but prices do decrease as you move away from the city center to the suburbs.

The rent is paid in fixed-date, quarterly, biennial or annual installments. Some landlords offer monthly payments, but this is an exception, and this method may be more expensive.

Amenities around your home

It is easy to equip a house in Dubai. There are several home goods and furniture stores, including world-famous ones such as IKEA. And for budget shopping, go to used furniture stores to get great things at a discount.

Electricity and water are provided by DEWA. In summer, when the temperature reaches more than 40 degrees, expect your bills to be higher as the power of the air conditioner increases.

Most residential areas also have various supermarkets and grocery stores like Asda and Sainsburys. The British brand Waitrose has its branch in the Dubai Mall and Marina Mall shopping and entertainment centers; you can also find their products in many Spinneys supermarkets throughout the city.

Getting around Dubai

Once you have chosen a house, you can think about how you can explore the city. Londoners will be glad to know that the emirate has its own metro.

The Dubai Metro connects most of the city and is the main public transport for most Britons. Moreover, there are other types of convenient public transport that allow you to save money.

People who prefer to drive a car can exchange their British driver’s license for a UAE license by visiting any office of the Road Transport Authority (RTA).

Average car prices are the same as in the UK, but gasoline is much cheaper.

State taxi parks are common in the city. You can also use several apps to get around the city by taxi, such as Uber and Careem. Taxis are cheaper than in the UK, so driving home from the airport doesn’t mean you have to pay a fortune!

Schools for British expats

There are many private schools with international curricula for British expats.

Most Britons enroll their children in GCSE schools with a more familiar form of education. The city has over 50 British schools verified by KHDA, with a wide range of educational opportunities for children.

The cost depends on the class, location, and management. Cambridge International School, GEMS Wellington School, and Regent International School are some of the best British schools in the emirate, which are popular with expats in the city.

Start choosing real estate in Dubai

