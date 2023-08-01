Four new partners among promotions at Burness Paull

INDEPENDENT commercial law firm Burness Paull has elevated four lawyers to partner in its latest promotions round.

The newly appointed partners are Louise Chambers, Stephen Farrell, Karen Manning and Liam Young.

They take the total number of partners at Burness Paull to 89 and are among 71 promotions effective today across the firm’s offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The latest round of promotions includes nine directors, 13 senior associates, 18 associates and 17 senior solicitors.

A total of 20 newly qualified solicitors will also remain with Burness Paull following the completion of their two-year traineeship, and the firm will welcome 22 new trainees from 4 September.

The new partners have a range of expertise across both the public and private sectors

Louise Chambers, a real estate lawyer who trained with Burness Paull, focuses on residential and commercial development and the telecommunications sector.

Stephen Farrell is dual qualified in Scotland and England & Wales, and acts on a wide range of property issues and regularly provides dispute and regulatory advice in the sports sector.

Karen Manning, a construction law specialist, is regularly involved in a range of advisory work, particularly for the education, housing, office, retail and leisure sectors. She also provides support to the firm on commercial construction issues.

Liam Young, who also trained with the firm, is experienced in acting for employers, trustees and providers on pensions issues.

Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, said: “The promotion of Louise, Stephen, Karen and Liam to partner recognises the specialist expertise they have honed in their respective areas over a number of years, and the valuable contribution they are making to clients, their teams and the wider firm.

“We are committed to investing in our people at all levels, blending the growth of homegrown talent with our lateral hiring programme that has brought in exceptional individuals to strengthen and diversify key practice areas.

“This is key to ensuring our clients receive the best possible advice and delivering on our ambitious growth strategy.”

Burness Paull is an independent commercial law firm that works with organisations across the UK and internationally and employs more than 650 people.