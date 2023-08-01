A SCOTS PR agency is celebrating a landmark 20 years in business with a new collaboration.

Run by Clare Graham, Advantage PR specialises in food & drink, property & construction, and travel & hospitality sector PR.

Current Advantage PR clients include Allanwater Homes, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, Morton of Pitmilly near St Andrews, Kinross-based Webster Honey, and The Red House Hotel at Coupar Angus.

The Dunfermline-based agency ihas also handled long term contracts in the past for leading brands such as Atholl Estates & Blair Castle, Mains of Taymouth in Kenmore and Hardies Property & Construction Consultants.

Latterly, Advantage PR has worked for many restaurants in Dunfermline, including Casa Mia, Dhoom, and Amorist. It is just about to start a campaign for Jack O’ Bryans.

In 2017 and 2018 Clare picked up the Best Independent PR Practitioner Award at the CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations) Pride in the Job Awards.

Commenting on this significant anniversary, Clare said: “I am delighted and very grateful to be celebrating 20 years with this business which I started from scratch.

“I’m proud of my track record in representing many of Scotland’s finest businesses over the years, and I look forward to representing many more.

“PR has had to adapt to the new digital media world, and sadly, the pandemic has meant that there are less platforms to target.

“But building a brand and presenting it in a professional way with an engaging flow of information is still a huge part of what I can bring to the table for businesses of all sizes.”

The agency now wishes to offer clients an increased range of one point of contact services, including graphic design, website design, SEO and other digital marketing services.

Advantage PR has therefore announced a new collaboration with Milnathort based digital marketing agency, Flintriver.

Speaking on the partnership, Clare added: “I have known the guys for a while, as we share some clients.

“We have decided to pool resources, as many clients want everything all under one roof now – they want to reassess their entire marketing strategy.

“I am often asked about website development, graphic design and SEO, and now can pass these enquiries to Flintriver who have an excellent reputation as well as being thoroughly nice guys.”

Clare, who attended Dunfermline High School, studied English and Film & Media Studies at the University of Stirling before joining Edinburgh based Harrison Cowley PR which looked after the Camelot National Lottery account.