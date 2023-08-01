STRATHMORE Gold Centre is flying high having just hosted the annual PGA Scotland two-day Order of Merit Challenge for the third year running.

The centre in Alyth, Perth and Kinross, has been asked to host the same event next year too, along with a PGA Scotland Pro-Am event which will take place directly before the Order of Merit Challenge.

Strathmore has the Par 72, 18-hole Rannaleroch Golf Course at its heart, together with the Par 27, 9-hole Leitfie Links Course.

As David Norman, Director of Operations, explains: “As well as the recognition and kudos the course receives from being multi award winning, it’s Strathmore’s relationship with the Scottish PGA, and specifically the professional golfers themselves, that has also helped to put Strathmore firmly on the golfing map.”

“We are very proud to have now held the two-day Order of Merit Challenge three years running.

“It’s fantastic to know that we are going to play host to his event again next year too, along with several other prestigious events.”

David went on to say that he had been humbled by the extremely positive feedback he had received from several of the most well-known faces on the Scottish Golf scene, including PGA Professionals Alan Tait and Craig Lee.

Alan Tait said: “I’m a huge admirer of Strathmore Golf Centre. I first played the course three years ago and it’s fast become one of my favourite golf courses in Scotland.

“A proper hidden gem located perfectly in the beauty and tranquillity of the Perthshire countryside.

“Every time I have been fortunate enough to play there, the course is in fabulous condition and you are always greeted with a warm welcome from the team in the clubhouse.

“In my opinion it is the best value golf course in the country. If you’ve never played it folks, get yourselves along to beautiful Strathmore!”

Craig Lee, who is currently splitting his season between the Tartan Tour, interspersed with a number of European Tour starts, is another who has quickly grown to appreciate Strathmore.

He said: “This was the second year I’ve played at Strathmore and it’s one of the places that keep surprising you every time you visit.

“With its clever, challenging layout, great facilities, magnificent setting and friendly staff, you won’t be disappointed.

“You get to hit every club in the bag to awesome, but testing, greens. It’s very fair and playable off the tee.

“The condition and presentation the last two years has been outstanding and I recommend you put it on your bucket list.”