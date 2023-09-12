A SCOTS specialist flooring contractor has raised more than £2000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) at its third annual charity golf day.

The Fife-based company, Advanced Traditional Screeding hosted the golf day at Murrayfield Golf Club in Edinburgh with both golfers and non-golfers contributing to a memorable occasion attended by clients, suppliers and construction companies from across the UK.

All proceeds from the event went to CHAS, which for over 30 years has been offering a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Murrayfield Golf Club. Credits: PK Media.

Once the last putt had been holed and the final donations made, £2435 had been raised for the charity which is based in the Capital and has hospices in Kinross (Rachel House) and Balloch (Robin House).

“We’re delighted to have raised so much money for such a worthy cause,” said ATS managing director Jason Lister.

“The day was fabulous from start to finish and we couldn’t have wished for better weather.

“A huge thanks to everyone who contributed, their generosity was incredible. It was a real team effort on the day and we’re already looking forward to next year!”

CHAS works tirelessly to ensure no matter how short a time that families may have together, that it is filled with happiness. Even in the pain of grief, the charity is determined that joy lives on.

Fiona Young, Community Fundraiser at CHAS, said: “Thank you to everyone involved with the golf day for raising such a tremendous amount of money and all the support ATS has shown to CHAS over the years. It is really appreciated by everyone at CHAS.

“The money raised will help CHAS families make precious memories together that will last a lifetime and support them through the most difficult of journeys.”