A SCOTS industry event has revealed its plans to return next year for a flagship of deals for buyers all across the globe.

Showcasing Scotland, Scotland’s largest global food and drink trade event, announced its plan to return next to Edinburgh next March, to the delight of its numerous buyers.

Ian Stirling, Founder and Co-CEO of Muckle Brig Ltd said – “The 2019 Showcasing Scotland event came at a time when we were just starting to build our distribution network. It was hugely successful. We secured a number of new listings across the UK, as well as two new international distribution partners. I couldn’t recommend it highly enough”.

The event will be organised by Scotland Food & Drink on behalf of the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership funding support and brings buyers from all over Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia together for an intensive face-to-face pitching process.

The event will be the first one held since 2019 and is expected to rake in millions of pounds in contracts for Scottish food and drink businesses.

International and UK buyers will also be taken on tours around Scotland to meet producers and see, first-hand, the breadth and quality of Scotland’s larder.

Iain Baxter, Chief Executive at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Showcasing Scotland is a unique commercial opportunity to put our nation’s very best food and drink businesses in front of some of the world’s most influential buyers.

“The pitching process gives producers the opportunity to access new markets that might otherwise have been unreachable, and the tours for buyers allow us to tell the remarkable stories of our food and drink businesses.

“Creating tangible and sustainable growth opportunities for the sector is an integral part of our recently launched industry strategy.

“As the largest global food and drink trade event in the country, Showcasing Scotland 2024 is not to be missed and I’d encourage Scottish producers that are export ready to sign-up.”

Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, added:

“The food and drink industry continues to go from strength to strength and contributes hugely to Scotland’s economy.

“Our success is down to an abundance of high-quality natural ingredients as well as the dedication and passion shown by our producers in their respective crafts. “

“In 2019, Scottish companies made over £60 million of new sales as a result of the connections established at Showcasing Scotland.

“I hope that next year’s event offers fresh opportunities for producers and reinforces the reputation of Scotland as the home of some of the finest produce in the world.”

Ewen Cameron, Global Head of Trade at Scottish Development International (SDI), said: “Events such as Showcasing Scotland are an opportunity to further promote the quality and provenance of our country’s food and drink sector to international buyers.

“SDl is looking forward to working with Scotland Food and Drink and our partners across the public and private sectors to deliver Showcasing Scotland, opening up potential global trade opportunities for Scottish food and drink companies in the process.”

Applications for suppliers are now open, with applications to be submitted by 20 October.

This is an invite only event for buyers, but those interested in attending can register interest online.