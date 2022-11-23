THE FAMILY of a Scots man who froze to death at a windfarm have been given a six-figure sum of compensation.

Wind farm bosses CSM Facilities and Farrans Construction have paid significant compensation damages to Ronnie Alexander’s family.

Extreme weather left the 74-year-old stranded at Afton windfarm in 2018, and unable to access help.

The security guard succumbed to hypothermia after the cabin generator at the farm broke, leaving him without electricity or heat.

Ronnie left his wife, two daughters and three grandsons behind (image provided by Digby Brown LLP)

The Kilmarnock native was just months away from his golden wedding anniversary to wife Mary Alexander.

The 82-year-old widow says she hopes this tragedy will prompt construction organisations to implement stronger safety measures for workers.

Mary said: “The last few years have been utterly hellish. I just hope lessons can be learned from all this by those who operate in construction or remote locations.

“Keeping people safe should not be a hassle or an afterthought. It should be priority number one to avoid these very tragedies.”

The tragic incident occurred on the 21st of January, after the Met Office issued a yellow “be aware” warning for heavy snow.

Alarms were raised after Ronnie did not return home from his 12-hour shift and did not respond to calls.

After a five-hour search, Police Scotland’s Mountain Rescue Team, found him alive but unresponsive, nearly one mile away from his cabin and covered in snow.

Authorities believe he tried to walk to the nearest cabin hoping to find power.

They airlifted the grandfather to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he succumbed to hypothermia the next morning.

Ronnie’s daughter, Laura Alexander, said at the time: “The only saving grace is rescuers found our dad and the hospital kept him alive long enough so he wasn’t alone at the very end and we got to say goodbye.”

Employers, CSM Facilities, and wind farm bosses, Farrns Construction were fined £868,000 at Ayr Sheriff Court in November 2021.

The two firms admitted to health and safety faults that led to the fatal incident.

The compensation came from the employer’s liability legal action with Digby Brown Solicitors. The law firm sought civil damages against both companies.

Damian White, Partner in Digby Brown’s Ayr office, said: “The heartbreak and trauma felt by the Alexander family is something very few could fully appreciate.

“It should be a given that loved ones come home from their work which is why safety regulations exist – and that is why it is right the two companies were convicted and why it is right they recognise the loss felt by the Alexander family via civil damages.”