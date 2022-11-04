Barnardo’s receives £700k fund to help youth in construction industry

MAJOR charity Barnardo’s Scotland has announced a £700,000 of funding in efforts to support youngsters in making the move into the construction industry.

The charity’s funding has come from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

Barnardo’s is hoping that this funding can strengthen their efforts to support jobs within the industry, and provide quality training for these roles.

Hundreds of young people are estimated to benefit from the scheme. (Image provided by Barnardo’s)

The three-year-long scheme is part of the CITB’s Scottish Academy for Construction Opportunities commission (SACO).

Applicants will be given the opportunity to experience job roles from bricklaying to scaffolding.

The programme is for over-16s from Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, the Highlands, Perth & Kinross and Moray.

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “We are calling on the construction industry to get behind this ambitious scheme which will allow Barnardo’s to support hundreds of young people in Scotland to make the transition into what is a buoyant and expanding industry.

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “We will support new entrants to the scheme with ‘touch points’ throughout the various stages of the journey, from telephone and email interaction to in-depth reviews and face-to-face contact visits.

“Furthermore, Barnardo’s Scotland will be drawing on existing relationships with local partners and stakeholders to achieve sustained employment outcomes.”

The Barnardo’s Employment, Training and Skills (ETS) service currently works to support disadvantaged people and others with barriers, and believe their experience will help strengthen this new SACO scheme.

Ian Hughes, CITB Engagement Director for Scotland, said: “I’m delighted to see the SACO Commission progress in the Highlands and Islands; like many, an area that requires increased access to construction skills in the coming years.

“With demand in Scotland for more than 25,000 additional workers by 2026, we cannot underestimate the challenge industry faces.

“We must act now to ensure industry has the workforce it needs, and this commission presents a great opportunity to begin addressing some of the key issues.”