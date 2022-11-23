AN AMAZON customer has been left fuming after claiming she ordered a £329 tablet – only to receive two packets of biscuits and sugar instead.

Rebecca Assad ordered a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite last month from the online retailer but couldn’t believe her eyes when the parcel finally arrived last week.

The 36-year-old from Leeds, West Yorkshire said she opened up the cardboard packaging to find a pack of Oreos, Maryland Cookies and a 500g bag of granulated sugar.

Images show the package laying open with the food items, totalling around £3, poking out from the top.

Rebecca complained to Amazon about the incident but claims she was told to return the tablet back for a refund – despite it never arriving.

Rebecca was allegedly furious to discover the mishap. (C) Rebecca Assad

Speaking today, dog walker Rebecca said: “When I saw the parcel, I was in utter shock. I think my mouth dropped open and I instantly panicked thinking ‘OMG.’

“I sent a photo of it to my husband straight away, angry emojis. He knew I was waiting for it for my little girl.

“I sent the package back the next day and it took a full two weeks until we got that email. I emailed them back, explaining everything to them but they just replied with the same automated response.

“I just remember, after receiving the parcel, clicking on ‘wrong item received’ on Amazon’s website as there wasn’t any other option.

“They said when they receive the tablet they will refund it. I then asked again on Messenger after a week and they said ‘don’t worry, it will all be fine.’ Next thing, an email came saying we need to send the tablet back to get the refund.”

Pictured: The alleged delivery. (C) Rebecca Assad.

Rebecca also posted about the incident on social media yesterday, writing: “Just wanted to share that I ordered a tablet on Amazon and it was swapped for these. I returned it the next day as it was ‘wrong item delivered’ and they are now making out ov [sic] stolen it.

“Sense this is going to be a challenge. Apparently it’s very common too so please don’t order any expensive items from Amazon”.

The post has received over 1,300 likes and 900 comments, with many social media users expressing their outrage at the alleged mix-up.

One person said: “Wow! Are these swapped items coming directly from Amazon, as you know other sellers sell on there are much like eBay now.

“Been using Amazon for over 20 years and never had an issue other than the one random item arrived that I hadn’t ordered – it was a ‘fire assembly point’ sign which I was totally confused about”.

Pictured: The tablet Rebecca claims to have ordered. (C) Rebecca Assad.

Another wrote: “It’s crap, but if you are ordering on Amazon you should buy from Amazon and not be enticed by cheap deals”.

A third commented: “How horrendous. Life is tough enough for everyone at the moment. Hopefully you get it sorted”.

A fourth added: “Just another reason to try and shop small where you can. That’s absolutely shocking.

“I really hope you get your refund or a replacement. That’s absolutely disgusting!”

Amazon has been contacted for comment.