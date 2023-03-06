THE leader of the Scottish National Party in the House of Commons has made light of his swearing in Parliament- by comparing it to watching Dundee United play out from the back.

Stephen Flynn was caught on camera yesterday mouthing to MPs: “What the f**k was that?”

The Aberdeen South MP was reacting to Keir Starmer asking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if a generation of British youngsters would be learning to say Auf Wiedersehen, Pet in Polish.

The SNP leader was caught mouthing to his MP’s during PMQ’s. Credit: BBC Parliament

This came after the Labour leader had claimed that soon the average family in the United Kingdom would be poorer than the average Polish clan.

Flynn appeared unimpressed by the questioning turning towards Nat MPs and mouthing the expletive.

The 34-year-old has made no secret in the past of where his football allegiances lie – despite representing Aberdeen politically he is a huge fan of Dundee United.

He has previously told Holyrood magazine: “Me and my family are all big Dundee United fans so it [earliest memory] was probably going to see Dundee United play with my dad and sister.

“We probably got beaten, incidentally, because that’s what Dundee United do.”

Flynn took to Twitter last night, showing a sense of humour as he posted the video with the caption: “Watching Dundee United trying to play out from the back.”

The SNP leader joked he was thinking of Dundee United playing out from the back. Credit: Twitter/Stephen Flynn

Scottish football fans were quick to comment on the tweet after United announced Jim Goodwin as their third manager of the season.

The Tangerines have had a torrid season so far and sit rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership four points adrift of Kilmarnock albeit with a game in hand.

Dundee United had high hopes following their promotion but those were swiftly exposed when Celtic routed them 9-0 early in the campaign a result which cost Jack Ross his job.

They then employed his number two Liam Fox as manager – however he was given his P45 following their showing against Malky MacKay’s Ross County.

The Staggies ran out 4-0 winners and Fox was replaced yesterday (WED) by Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin started the season as Aberdeen manager before a humiliating Scottish Cup defeat to Darvel was followed by a 6-0 humbling to Hibs which saw him sacked.