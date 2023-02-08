Polish war hero who fought with legendary Wojtek the bear dies, aged 95

A POLISH war hero who fought with legendary Scots favourite Wojtek the bear has died at the age of 95 after being hospitalized to General Western hospital, Edinburgh with artery and heart problems.

Ludwik Jaszczur sadly passed away in Edinburgh on Monday, as one of the last survivors of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

Ludwik initially arrived in Scotland at a displaced soldier camp in Ayrshire in 1946, aged 19 – having been taken by force from his family home of Blizne, Poland by the Nazis in 1939 at just 12-years-old.

That was the last time he ever saw his parents or brother, as Ludwik joined the second Polish Corps in 1943 after escaping Germany.

War hero Ludwik Jaszczur dressed in his military uniform. Image courtesy of Erskine Logan Photography

The outcome of the conflict was beginning to change in Central Europe, as Russian soldiers made advances towards the Axis nation.

In constant fear of being recaptured by the German Army, Ludwik and his friends headed towards Italy.

The teenager fought the Battle of Monte Cassino side by side with Wojtek, the 440lb famous ‘soldier bear’.

This battle took place between 17 January 1944 – 18 May 1944 and was a recognised success for the allies as it meant that the remaining German troops were pushed back into Poland.

It is estimated that around 55,000 ally troops and 20,000 Axis soldiers lost their lives in the battle, which was ultimately seen as a victory in the step towards reoccupying the western front.

Ludwik had previously said: “I’ll tell you the truth. Wojtek helped us to win the Second World War.”

Polish solider playing with Wojtek the bear. Image courtesy of Don Pujdak.

Bought as a cub at a train station in Iran by Polish II Corps soldiers, the Syrian brown bear was said to be a gentle animal that cuddled friends and would occasionally drink beer and smoke cigarettes.

Wojtek was drafted into the Polish Army as a Private in the 22nd Artillery Supply Company as a means of getting around restrictions that forbade mascots and pet animals.

On the front lines at the Battle of Monte Cassino, the bear helped his unit to convey ammunition by carrying 45kg crates of artillery shells to his comrades.

Like Ludwik, Wojtek too ended up in Scotland after the war where he lived out the rest of his life in Edinburgh Zoo where he was visited often by Ludwik.

Wojtek died in 1963, aged 21. A statue now stands in Princes Street Gardens to memorialise the incredible story of Wojtek and the Polish II Corps.

Ludwik remained in Edinburgh until his death where he and wife Zofia Urbanska opened their own leatherwork workshop on Lauriston Street, running the business for over 50 years before finally retiring in 2021.

Magdalena Zabluda, 40, is the headmaster of the Polish Saturday School under the Polish Ex-Combatants’ of the Association in Edinburgh.

Speaking today, she said: “Mr Ludwik was my dear friend, he often visited our school.

“He was a great patriot, he liked to tell stories about World War II.

“He told touching stories [of his time] during the Battle of Monte Cassino and about Corporal bear Wojtek. Ludwik was a cordial, kind, warm and friendly person.

“He loved children and animals. He was always kind and faithful and was loved by Poles and Scots. We will all miss him.”

Another friend of Ludwik, 38-year-old taxi driver and founder of Edinburgh Poppy Cabs, Don Pujdak said today: “I am a black cab driver and in the past every cabbie had to have a leather pouch.

“The only place in Edinburgh where you could buy one was Mr Ludwik’s shop and this how I met him.

“My great grandfather was an RAF soldier himself so I quite easily bonded with Mr Ludwik.

“It wasn’t difficult to do that – he had an amazing personality and it was pleasure to speak to him and listen to his stories, how often do you meet someone whose best friend was a bear?

“He loved to share his story of his friendship with Wojtek and stories with General Maczek.

“He was an amazing person and it is incredibly hard for me to realise that he was gone, he was like the Great Grandfather that I never met.

“His wife Zofia recently passed away in January and if I could speculate, his cause of death was a broken heart and he couldn’t wait to see her.”

Many people paid their respects to the Polish hero by writing tributes to Facebook following the annoucement of his death yesterday.

One user wrote: “A great, very proud hero has passed away…”

Another wrote: “May he rest in peace. A true patriot. May his memory be honored.”

A third commented: “Rest in peace, heroes. Let the angels carry your soul straight to heaven before the presence of the most high God, for that is where your rightful place is.”

Another wrote: “You’ve joined the rest of the battalion, rest in peace.”

A fifth said: “All hail to the hero. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Ludwik Jaszczur’s funeral is yet to be announced.