A DAD has sparked online debate after his daughter, along with a host of other girls in her year, were sent home from school for breaking an “Oliver Cromwell-like” rule at their prom.

Scott Pughsley caused a stir on Friday after sharing how his 11-year-old daughter and her classmates had turned up to their school prom the previous night with their nails done.

Incredibly though, teacher Scott revealed that upon attending school the next day, both his daughter and her friends were sent home for their glammed-up nails.

Scott, from Liverpool, Merseyside, was left baffled by the school’s response to nail accessories, reasoning that the youngsters getting glammed up for their school discos was nothing new.

In a post to social media later that night, he wrote: “Daughter’s primary school had prom last night, then sent all the girls who’d had their nails done home from school today.

“Eleven-year-olds having a disco, playing party games and painting a t-shirt they’ve brought with them? I mean we called it a school disco back in the day, I don’t see the difference, to be honest.

“I just can’t get my head around illegal exclusions due to kids wearing false nails. Didn’t realise Oliver Cromwell was still going strong. Honestly the mind boggles.”

Scott’s rant has since received over 3,800 likes and more than 250 comments from users left divided over the school’s decision.

One person wrote: “First issue: since when did schools send children home because of nails?

“Second issue: The pressures on primary aged children, that they feel nail extensions are necessary to look the part. This may be unpopular, but primary school proms? Really?”

Another said: “Schools have always sent girls home because of nails, skirts, blouses, shirts, hair, makeup, anything that remotely makes them unique.”

A third commented: “Round here, it has been known to include limos, hairdresser hair dos, leg hair removal and professional nails. Thankfully, not at schools I’ve taught at or my children attended.

“Question is, if you do all that at 11/12 what’s left for when you’re 18 (except alcohol)?”

A fourth added: “”A primary school sent kids home because of their nails? Wild.

A fifth wrote: “As a parent and teacher, I’d be supportive of a headteacher with high standards. I wonder if you have been into school to complain?”

A final commenter said: “What happened to the simple act of getting nail polish remover out of the drawer and passing it out if it’s such a problem having nails done a day after prom?

“Sending them home to miss a day of school is damaging to their education and is a completely disproportionate response.”

Scott compared the measure to those taken by Oliver Cromwell, the 17th century political and military leader who twice led successful efforts to remove the British monarchy from power.

A religious Puritan who was intolerant of Catholics and Quakers, Cromwell’s rule as Lord Protector – acting as head of state with the monarchy deposed – was strict.

Believing that if you worked hard, you would get to heaven, pointless enjoyment and indulgence was frowned upon and as a result, Cromwell shut many inns and closed down theatres.

Most sports were banned, as was makeup, colourful clothes and even Christmas – with soldiers ordered to patrol the streets and take, by force, any food that was being cooked for a Christmas celebration.