CLIMATE change activists have been labelled as ‘gimps’ by locals left unimpressed with their actions after they superglued themselves to tankers at a Scots refinery – leading to twenty arrests so far.

The group arrived at the Ineos site in Grangemouth, Falkirk yesterday morning and blocked the gates before some opted to attach themselves to tankers at the site.

The actions which climate group This is Rigged have taken ownership for has seen twenty people arrested by police so far.

The group claim to be targeting the Scottish Government with demands including the opposition of all new fossil fuel projects in Scotland.

However, locals from nearby Bo’Ness were left thoroughly unimpressed by the actions of the pressure group.

Images shared to a local social-media group show the protestors photographed by a local through the fence.

The pictures show protestors from This is Rigged sat atop tankers as well as a chain formed at the front entrance of the oil refinery.

Another images shows a protestor with his hand appearing to be firmly glued to the side of a tanker bearing the name ‘Scottish Fuels’ with a lion rampant on the back.

The tanker advises that it is highly flammable however the protestors is calmly sat on the back with his arm resting.

The pictures were shared yesterday alongside the caption: “Climate gimps are back, superglued themselves to tankers at the terminal.”

The post received hundreds of likes with over 350 comments and hundreds of shares from people sharing their views on the protestors.

Raymond Hunter said: “Too many uninformed people on this forum spreading bull. The planets getting hotter each year, if I was younger I’d be out there with them!”

Liz Henderson said: “Irony of it is that the super glue ingredients were probably refined at the very place they’re protesting.”

Kyle Mcadam said: “Its a f***ing job there needing. Absolute weapons.”

Isobel Mckinnon said: “Well I certainly wouldn’t let that hold me up as a tanker driver

Just get on with the job with these clowns attached.”

Carrie Heeps said: “I actually can’t work out what they are trying to achieve by this. Yes, everyone wants a lovely green world but I don’t think they have educated themselves enough as we need fuel for a lot of things in this world.

“[I] bet they go to a shop or supermarket for food, do they not realise the tractor on the farm and the lorry that delivered that require fuel.”

Mark Nunn joked: “I can’t see them sticking around for long.”

A spokesperson for Ineos earlier said the Grangemouth terminal was “temporarily closed to traffic” over safety concerns.

Speaking today a spokesperson for Ineos said: “We are aware of a number of protesters at the Grangemouth Road Terminal, and we have mobilised our incident management team.

“We are continuing to monitor the protest activity at the terminal, and we are liaising with Police Scotland, prioritising the safety of all those involved.

“Our manufacturing operations remain unaffected and, to prioritise the safety of all involved, we have temporarily closed the terminal to all traffic.

“We recognise the important part we are playing in addressing the climate challenges that lie ahead.

“Our operations, products and people are key to delivering the solutions that will drive the move towards net-zero emissions and the circular economy.”

Also speaking today Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: “Twenty people have been arrested and charged for offences under section 68 of the Public Order Act and breach of the peace at the INEOS site in Grangemouth on Wednesday, 19 July.

“Decisions about how to police protests require us to balance complex and often competing rights and issues. We have a legal duty to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest.

“The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protestors, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and deescalating tensions.

“A small group remains gathered at the oil terminal at Rothesay Dock in Clydebank and officers are currently in attendance.”

INEOS is owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe who is the United Kingdom’s richest man with an estimated fortune of £17 billion.