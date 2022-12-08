A SCOTS mum who was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer after experiencing shooting pains in her groin is celebrating being named Scotland’s top salon.

Stephanie Thomson was nominated for the award at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards in Glasgow on Sunday but was unsure whether she would be fit enough to attend the glitzy bash.

The 33-year-old from Elderslie, Renfrewshire started experiencing pains at the top of her inner thigh in June which later turned out to be extra skeletal renal rhabdoid cancer.

Studies estimate that less than one person for every one million people with cancer has this rare tumour.

Over recent months the mum-of-one has been undergoing chemotherapy and even had two blood transfusions last week.

Despite this she was determined to attend the hairdressing event where she won Best Hair and Beauty Salon alongside her Kaoss Hair colleague Debbie Mccarthur.

Stephanie was unable to celebrate properly at the event as she had to be back in hospital early the following morning.

However, she was ecstatic that she was able to be there in person to accept the award with loved ones.

Speaking today, she said: “All I was worried about was making those awards, I wanted to get properly dressed and I had hair on for the first time since September.

“It was the first time I felt like myself.

“Myself and my colleague Debbie attended with family and friends. I’m absolutely surrounded by love and well wishes, it has blown me away.

“It felt great knowing the hard work we have put into the salon for years has been recognised especially after Covid.

“I went home to bed after the awards as I had to be at the Beatson for 8:30am, no partying for me until I’m cancer free and then I’ll be throwing one helluva party.”

Stephanie has been attending Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow undergoing treatment for the cancer.

Stephanie Thomson won Best Hair and Beauty Salon. Credit: Stephanie Thomson

Speaking last month, she said: “I found a lump back when I was working in June and had a shooting pain.

“I am a bit of a worrier sometimes so I wanted to get it checked and was told I had a three centimetre mass.

“The doctors then diagnosed me with a sarcoma, however they sent me to the Beatson where I got a pet scan.

“It was at this stage I was told that the external pathology showed that the issue in my groin is the lymphnodes and told me it was a secondary site.

“Doctors told me that they have never treated this cancer in an adult in the UK and so they are having to adapt a treatment plan.

“They are adapting treatment which would usually be given to someone with Ewing’s sarcoma.

“It is very invasive, consultants might never see it in their professional career.

“Doctors told me that they have never treated this cancer in an adult in the UK, they said consultants might never see this in their entire career. I was told that the odds of getting this cancer are one in thirty million.

“I usually am helping elderly people with their cancer journeys when they come into the hairdressers and I might be shaving their head or getting them a wig.

“I actually said to the doctors I’ve never missed the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards and I want to go this year even if I’m in a wheelchair.

“I’m just thankful that I am a bit of a worrier and got the lump checked, god forbid if I had an office job I might not have even got it checked as I wouldn’t have had the same pains.

“It is scary as you can get this tumour anywhere you have soft tissue so I would say any wee lump just go and get it checked.”

Stephanie’s friend Nicola Kerr also set up a GoFundMe last month to help the brave mum focus on her health instead of bills.

The page has so far gained over £3,425 since it was set up.

Stephanie has a 16-year-old son, Logan, but has been told she will be unable to have any more children naturally due to surgery that she will have to undertake after chemotherapy.

She added: “I’m so blown away by all of the donations, my door hasn’t stopped going with the postman, I’ve been getting cards and gift sets and flowers.

“I’m fighting for life but also fighting to pay bills and this money helps.

“I think you expect maybe a wee fiver or something but I was so overwhelmed when I clicked on the link to think people are doing this for you.

“It is a long road ahead but I’ll stay positive and I will raise awareness about this cancer.”

To donate, please visit: https://gofund.me/3fe583fa

