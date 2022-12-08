How Energy Efficiency Is Kick-Starting Climate Success Right Now

This year, the issue of increasing energy efficiency is more relevant than ever. According to the IPCC, negative climate change has a serious impact on the whole world. Now is the time to start implementing energy efficiency initiatives to meet the Paris Agreement to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to energy market insights, global greenhouse gas emissions will peak in as little as 3 years and must begin to drop rapidly if the world is to meet the goal of limiting global warming by one and a half degrees. However, even at this level, the impact of the climate on the environment will not be stopped. It will only be limited.

Late this year, Denmark will host the 7th IEA Annual Global Conference, where leaders from government, industry, and civil society will discuss plans for energy efficiency initiatives over the next five to ten years.

Energy efficiency solutions are already available. However, to implement sustainable development plans, it is necessary to use as many renewable energy sources as possible, as well as make a massive transition to electrification.

One of the pioneers in the field of energy-efficient solutions today is Denmark, and more specifically Sønderborg. Already by 2030, the municipality plans to achieve carbon neutrality, even earlier than all other parts of the country.

According to IEA calculations, which were displayed in the Energy Efficiency 2021 report, investments in energy efficiency worldwide should triple by 2030. Only in this way will it be possible to achieve the goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The advantage is that today there are already many energy-efficient solutions that can significantly reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere. Such solutions will reduce energy consumption by more than forty percent.

To achieve all the goals, everyone should start acting today. Everyone needs to make a huge effort and take the challenges of climate change more seriously. All states, industry giants, and civil society should implement technologies to improve energy efficiency that are affordable.