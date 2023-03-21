A HOUSE-HUNTER has been left “disgusted” after stumbling upon a grim former care home for sale for £350,000 – as it appears mould is spreading onto the bed.

The three-bedroom property in Manchester, Lancashire was added to the property website Rightmove last Friday by auction house Allsop, but has gained a lot of unwanted attention since.

Images of the property’s exterior suggest nothing out of the ordinary as the ad offers a rare opportunity for buyers to purchase a double-terraced larger house in a busy area.

Mouldy bed in Manchester ex-care home property. Credits: Rightmove.

However, house-hunter Sam Whyte was quick to point out that the home leaves a lot to be desired, judging by the state of the interior.

Images show a basic kitchen and living space which, although fairly large, are rather dull in design, featuring simple white goods in the kitchen and two singular leather sofas in the living room.

Many of the bedrooms look recently used and dishevelled with bedsheets untidied, many side tables scratched, furniture half-destroyed and mould prominent on most of the walls.

Various marks and miscellaneous stains are visible across several walls throughout the property, whilst carpets in the corridor and up the stairs are ripped and well-worn.

Most shockingly however is one of the three bedrooms photographed, which contains a mattress that appears to have a swarm of black mould growing in its centre as well as on the wall directly behind it.

The rest of the bedroom is bare and features a broken chest of drawers and a featureless wall covered in marks.

This room in particular is what attracted the attention of copywriter Sam Whyte when she shared the image to Twitter on Wednesday with the caption: “This flat on Rightmove has ruined my day.”

The post has received over 2,100 likes and dozens of comments from users appalled by the general state of the property.

One user wrote: “Someone fell asleep smoking in bed?”

Another commented: “That picture is practically scratch and sniff, the landlord responsible for that horror should be put in front of The Hague.”

A third said: “The stains on the mattress are one thing, but they seem to extend up the wall which, frankly, raises more questions than it answers.”

Another replied: “A housemate of my brothers years ago had a bed that looked similar to that. We used to call him Turin Shroud.”

A fifth wrote: “Unusually it has the address in the details, so I looked it up. It appears to have been a care home. Christ, that’s bleak.”

Another said: “Nice of them to leave that mattress. Do they throw in a hazmat suit for when you’ve got to touch it?”

A sixth user joked: “Ideal for murderers.”

Speaking today Sam, 37, said: “I was just disgusted. I didn’t see how someone could seek to offload a property that was clearly plagued with black mould throughout.

“Let alone considering the poor sods who presumably had to live in it up to that point.

“I was looking for what we might be able to afford in the future and was pretty shocked at those that were well out of my price range but still very dilapidated.

“Affordable housing stock in Manchester is a real problem and everything being built is luxury flats. It’s disgraceful, to be honest.

“But overwhelmingly the response is from people who’ve viewed similar properties for extortionate rent in Manchester or London.”

Allsop has been approached for comment.