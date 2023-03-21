Hilarious video shows grandma, 88, nailing axe-throwing game

A HILARIOUS video shows a grandma eagerly joining in on an axe-throwing game as she successfully sticks one of the weapons into the target.

Violet Rendell joined her whole family last month at Black Axe Throwing Co target range in Margate, Kent for her son’s birthday.

The 88-year-old had doubted her abilities due to her age but had nonetheless joined in the axe-throwing for a bit of fun.

The video shows the OAP brandishing the axe above her head as she prepares to launch it at the wooden target several metres away.

Clad in a red jumper, the gran hurls the axe at the board but is left unsuccessful as it falls just shy of the target.

Undeterred, Violet tries again in vain as the axe bounces off the wooden board below the target again.

Third time proving a charm, Violet launches the axe in a swooping arc at the board, where it lodges deep into the wood, much to Violet’s delight as she turns to grin at the camera.

The pensioner clenches her fist in celebration as a brief round of applause scatters around her on-looking family members.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by The Black Axe Throwing Co late last month with the amusing pun-filled caption: “Nanananananananana AXE-NAN.”

The post has received over 383,000 likes and more than 800 comments from users left enamoured by Violet and her efforts.

One TikTok comment read: “Not enough applause.”

Another commented: “I love her.”

A third user encouraged: “Go on grandma.”

A fourth said: “I work at an axe-throwing bar and my favourite customers are older folks who don’t think they can do it, and then they become the best in their groups.”

Speaking today Violet’s granddaughter, 27-year-old Natasha Rendell said: “It was a great day out to celebrate my dad’s birthday with the whole family and something different.

“My nan was unsure at first and a little apprehensive as she thought ‘I am too old‘.

“However, the staff were very patient and very encouraging so my nan was happy to give it a go.

“Turned out she loved it and was so happy when her axe got stuck in the target.

“She couldn’t believe the video of her got over 4.6 million views.

“We all had a great afternoon and at 88 my Nan proved that anyone can do it.”