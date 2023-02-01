SCOTS footballing legend Ally McCoist has decided on Newcastle United’s DJ as the man that he wants performing at his next birthday party.

The Rangers hero appeared alongside sports presenter Laura Woods on their daily slot hosting TalkSport Breakfast this morning, where he proclaimed his love for DJ Schak.

The 60-year-old had been on co-commentary with Ian Crocker for Sky Sports covering Newcastle United’s EFL Cup game against Southampton game last night.

Ally McCoist would love to have Schak at his birthday party. Credit: Talksport

McCoist revealed that despite the number of stars on show across both squads, it was Schak that had caught his eye, deciding that he would be “getting him for my next birthday party”.

He told Woods and listeners all about his night in the Toon as Newcastle booked their first cup final at Wembley since 1999.

McCoist laughs at himself, admitting: “The atmosphere was brilliant, it was brilliant – they had a DJ on, I wrote his name down!”

Co-host Woods asks: “DJ Schak?”

The DJ from Tyneside has become a huge hit with Newcastle fans and plays music outside the stadium. Credit: Schak

McCoist replies: “That’s him, do you know him?

Woods retorts: “No, but I heard your commentary.”

The former striker then oozes his affection for the DJ saying: “He was different class.

“I’m getting him for my next birthday party.

“He would fill the village hall in Bridge of Weir – DJ Schak – for my birthday. I’m going to write to him.

“Me and Ian Crocker were tapping our feet to DJ Schak and then the place as if the place couldn’t get any more atmospheric, they started playing AC/DC!

“It was brilliant.

Woods then jokes: “It’s like they knew you were there.”

McCoist then quips: “They did, they knew I was there – he didn’t say it but it was for me.”

DJ Schak has been spotted at several Newcastle games in recent months and videos of him DJing outside of the club’s stadium St James’ Park after victories have gone viral.

Fans of the North East club have since adopted his hit Moving All Around as an unofficial anthem.

Newcastle sealed their place in the final of the Carabao Cup last night with a 2-1 win (3-1 on aggregate) over Southampton.

This comes alongside their impressive performance in the Premier League so far this season, where they currently sit third in the table level with Manchester United on 39 points.