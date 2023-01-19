Edinburgh’s Leith Collective invited to celebrate Burns’ Night with PM

EDINBURGH’S Leith Collective has been invited to celebrate Burns’ Night with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street.

The local community interest company’s founder Sara Thomson receoved the invitation ahead of the company’s sustainable marketplace launch.

Whilst set against the backdrop of a celebration of Scottish culture, Sara says she hopes the event will provide an opportunity to shine a light on the wealth of artistic talent in Scotland.

It is this community of Scottish artists that Sara says she is hoping to support with the launch of her new sustainable online marketplace, We Relove.

Sara Thomson is set to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 25 January.

Speaking today, Sara said: “The Leith Collective has three Scottish stores, each one stocked with beautifully crafted items made by local artists that have reclaimed, recycled, reimagined, and repurposed everyday items.

“Every day I’m amazed by the sheer skill, inventiveness, and creativity of our local artists.

“But I want to do more to help artists who aren’t based in Edinburgh and Glasgow. I want to help raise the profile of eco artists from all over Scotland.

“And so, I’m launching We Relove – Scotland’s first sustainable online marketplace.”

By launching We Relove, Sara hopes to give Scottish artists a new online platform through which they can showcase their work, as well as give consumers greater choice when it comes to shopping sustainably.

It is not the first time that Sara has caught the attention of a head of government.

In 2021, Sara received word that she had been specially selected to become a UK One Step Greener ambassador ahead of COP26.

She was then chosen by the then PM Boris Johnson to become the UK’s 1772nd Point of Light.

As a result, Sara met Mr Johnson at 10 Downing Street and had a video call with HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Since then, Sara has gone on to expand The Leith Collective, opening a store in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre and Fort Kinnaird.

She also organised a highly successful winter coat exchange which saw more than 5,000 coats rehomed to those in need, plus a Christmas tree and school uniform exchange to help locals cope with the cost of living crisis.