Aberdeen-based pipeline tech company receives sustainability award

AN ABERDEEN-based pipeline tech company has been recognised for their efforts in sustainability at an award ceremony.

STATS Group has won the sustainability award at the Energy Industry Council (EIC) Awards.

The EIC is a 900-member trade association covering the global supply chain in oil and gas, power, nuclear and renewables industries.

The EIC’s Survive and Thrive insights report praised the company for helping businesses cut emissions whilst offering carbon price savings.

Lisa Mitchell (middle), STATS Commercial Director and Sustainability Chairperson, collected the award.

The trade union also recognised the group’s footprint improvement plans and support for their client’s net-zero ventures.

Stuart Broadley, EIC’s chief executive officer, said: “At these times, when energy supplies are tight and prices are high, the energy industry’s supply chain is doing its best to keep our lights on and our economies running.”

STATS Group Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Howarth, said: “We are delighted our commitment to sustainability and to working in ways that limit the impact on the environment have been recognised by our industry peers.”

The report referred to STATS’s competitive salaries and infrastructure investment amongst other features, as the groundwork for their sustainability projects.