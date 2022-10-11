Scots research institute awarded £13m towards sustainability projects

A SCOTS research institute has been awarded over £13m from a Government fund towards two sustainability projects in the country.

Scientists at James Hutton Institute have been awarded the sum from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition fund to establish two action-based research science projects in the North East of Scotland.

HydroGlen and the Just Transition Hub will focus on providing sustainable solutions to Scotland’s future food, environmental and water security concerns.

HydroGlen is a green hydrogen-powered farming community pilot based at the Institute’s research farm at Glensaugh, Aberdeenshire.

Through the development of renewable-generated electricity, HydroGlen will look to support the energy needs of both the farm and its community of seven households.

It will provide a scalable and replicable concept for farming and other rural communities to demonstrate how to become self-reliant, net-zero carbon energy producers and exporters.

HydroGlen aims to demonstrate how 100% of the community’s electricity, heating and transport fuel energy requirements can be self-generated renewably.

Meanwhile, the Just Transition Hub is a state-of-the-art facility which will be based at the Institute’s campus in Aberdeen.

This will see collaboration with a range of stakeholders to develop nature-based, net-zero solutions for issues such as community renewable energy development, flood management, biodiversity enhancement and peatland restoration.

A new building will combine virtual and physical space, which will act as an incubator for spin-out companies drawing on the Institute’s science to develop new products and services.

It will also offer in-person and online scientific, institutional and business events and a public café.

The Just Transition Hub is expected to create over 200 jobs and bring in £1.6m annually to the regional economy.

Speaking of the funding, Professor Colin Campbell, CEO of the James Hutton Institute said: “Given that around 45% of people in the North-East live in rural areas, the potential of HydroGlen to accelerate the decarbonisation of rural energy and transport is large.

“The Just Transition Hub will be an open and inclusive facility which will work with a range of partners on creating new products, new jobs and encourage investment.

“These are tremendous examples of our action-based science and will create real impact for our society.

“My thanks to the Scottish Government for this award and for their continued trust in our science”.

HydroGlen will submit planning permission imminently, with construction expected to commence in 2024.

The Just Transitions Hub will see a feasibility study in 2022 and planning permission for the new build will be submitted in 2023 with construction predicted to begin in 2025.