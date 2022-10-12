New metal: different furnishing and decor ideas for your home

Some people may feel that home décor has to always be soft, warm and overly welcoming. However, bringing straight lines, metallic tones and industrial style into your home can help to create a level of balance you never thought possible.

Rather than opting for floral prints and delicate colouring, you may want to think about how metal could be used for furnishing and decorating your home. Not only can this allow you to make use of some wonderful features, but a lot of metals may also be recyclable, meaning that you may be able to do your part for the environment should you choose to replace them in years to come.

Want to know more? Read on to discover some metallic home decor and furnishing ideas for your home.

Photo by Antonio Caverzan on Unsplash

Metal artwork

Metal art doesn’t just need to involve bar signs or antique plaques. It can also be used to show off some of your favourite pictures as metal prints. One of the key benefits of these can be how hardwearing they are. Not only is the coating on the print scratch-resistant, but they’re also waterproof. This means that these prints don’t need to be kept indoors. You might also want to use them in a summer house, garden bar, or even on a garden wall. If you’re set on hanging them indoors, you could even hang them in the bathroom without worrying about moisture affecting the print.

Metal beds

There can be some great benefits to choosing a metal bed frame. These can come in a range of colours and still look fantastically sleek. You might also be able to find a frame that suits both yourself and your partner. Not only is metal quite long-lasting but if scratches do appear, these may be easily covered with a small amount of metal paint. Should you choose to move your bed, or even move house, metal bed frames can also be rather simple to take apart and put back together, which can reduce stress.

Metal dining ideas

You might not have previously considered metal as a material for interior dining tables and chairs. However, it can be rather versatile. You may find that, in contrast to other materials, metal lasts significantly longer. It could also fit in with most kitchen or dining room designs.

Should you decide to host outdoors, metal is a stronger choice thanks to its weather-resistant and hard-wearing properties. Regarding safety, metal furnishings are also less likely to catch fire, which could be a preferable option if you need to position them close to your outdoor oven or BBQ.

Final Thoughts…

Opting for metal in your home can create a modern look that can last for decades. There are several furniture options you can choose from, from larger pieces to ornaments and artwork. While it can bring strong, bold tones into your household, it could also be a welcome change that is loved by all members of the family.