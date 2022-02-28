STATS Group celebrate Global Exports success

STATS Group has won an industry award marking its success in global markets.

The Aberdeenshire technology specialist won the Global Exports category of the Subsea Expo Awards.

The award recognises STATS Group’s contribution to the UK’s multi-billion-pound underwater industry.

STATS Group’s Sales Director Ron James (right) receives the Global Export Award from David Rennie, Head of Energy & Low Carbon Transition at Scottish Development International. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Organised by the Global Underwater Hub, Subsea Expo in Europe’s largest subsea-focused exhibition and conference.

The conferences celebrates companies leading the way in the UK’s £8 billion underwater industry.

STAT Group’s sales director, Ron James accepted the award on behalf of the company at a ceremony at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Chief executive of the Global Underwater Hub, Neil Gordon commented: “The calibre of the finalists and winners for this year’s awards was testimony to the outstanding innovation, technology, talent and leadership which continued across the industry despite the challenges created by the pandemic over the past two years.

“It was fantastic to be able to celebrate those achievements and successes in person at what is one of the first major events to take place since restrictions eased.

“What was clear too, was the growing emphasis on cross-sector collaboration which highlighted the opportunities that have arisen, and are being grasped, in alternative markets and sectors.”

STATS Group provides specialist engineering services for the maintenance, integrity and repair of oil, gas and petrochemical installations and infrastructure.

The company has a long history in the international oil and gas sector and according to its latest reports, more than 88% of its £42.5 million revenue was generated outwith its home UK market.

Gordon continued: “This appetite for diversification and the ingenuity which has grown with it, is evident right across the underwater industry.

“There’s a renewed sense of optimism and an excitement about what lies ahead with an unprecedented scale of global opportunities in both energy transition and the wider blue economy.”

STATS Group’s chief executive officer, Leigh Howarth commented: “This award recognises the importance of our internationalisation strategy and in the continuous investment we have made, in both facilities and in recruiting the right people, to establish a robust in-country infrastructure and to be accessible to our client base in key territories.

“I am delighted this vision and the hard work put in by colleagues across the group, in what has been challenging circumstances, has been recognised and it underlines the importance of investing back into the countries and communities in which we do business.”

STATS Group has also been shortlisted in the Going Global category of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s Northern Star Business Awards, which takes place on 22 April 2022.