SCOTS footie legend Ally McCoist was left shocked after discovering the eye-watering €399 price tag on the new limited edition Barcelona shirt.

The Blaugrana announced their collaboration with legendary rock band The Rolling Stones to sponsor their iconic home shirt ahead of their upcoming El Clasico clash with Real Madrid on Saturday.

The limited edition shirts also coincide with the British band’s release of their new album Hackney Diamonds, released on Friday, and is the band’s first new album in over 18 years.

McCoist addressed the news shirt on the talkSPORT Breakfast show yesterday alongside co-host Andy Townsend, where he deemed the shocking price tag as “not on”.

Video shows the 61-year-old explaining: “Barcelona announced on Thursday that they will sport The Rolling Stones’ iconic tongue and lips logo on their shirt when they play Real Madrid in El Clasico next weekend.

“I’ve just seen a picture of it actually, and it looks brilliant. The Stones celebrate the release of the band’s new album Hackney Diamonds, their first original album in 18 years by the way.

“Now, this is the bit that maybe gets, no – definitely – gets me, the shirt has already sold out despite its whopping €399 [price tag].”

The former Rangers striker is then interrupted by co-host Townsend who asks: “Euros?”

McCoist reaffirms: “Yeah. I mean that’s not on.”

Townsend, 60, then says: “Ker-ching. I mean that’s a lot of money for a football shirt.”

Ally replies: “I mean, mums and dads with kids and stuff like that, you ain’t buying that – you ain’t spending €800 on two shirts.”

The Rolling Stones showcasing their logo sponsoring FC Barcelona. Credits: FC Barcelona/X.

The video was uploaded to social media yesterday by talkSPORT with the caption: “Ally McCoist is shocked at the price of this Barcelona shirt!”

The clip has since received over 3,000 likes and more than 100 comments from users left divided by the shirt.

One user wrote: “Get [on] DHgate, will get it for about £20.”

Another replied: “Aren’t they only selling a limited amount, meaning it’ll be a collector’s item worth more than paid for the second they stop distribution?”

One user commented: “Yeah but my kids have never heard of The Rolling Stones either so it’s hardly an issue.”

Another said: “It’s not that nice.”

The Rolling Stones said in a statement: ‘“We’re huge football fans and honoured that Spotify have brought our Tongue & Lips logo to grace the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new Hackney Diamonds album.

“We’ll be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as fans around the world who will be tuning in to watch this iconic match.”

Last month FC Barcelona announced that the club’s net debt has been reduced for the second consecutive season, dropping from €680m in June 2021 to the current €552m as of 30 June 2023.

However, the club is currently working on renovating and modernising their stadium, Camp Nou, which will cost an estimated £1.5bn.