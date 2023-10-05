A SCOTS rugby fan had her “weekend made” after bumping into former legendary skipper Greig Laidlaw in an airport following the side’s latest victory over Romania.

Shannen Bryce was on her journey back home to Edinburgh on Sunday after attending Scotland’s match in Lille, France the previous day.

Scotland came away winners in a convincing 84-0 win, leaving Shannen delighted as she jetted back home – and she was even more thrilled when she noticed a familiar face upon arrival back in the airport.

Shannen Bryce (L) & Greig Laidlaw (R). Credits: Facebook.

Former Scotland scrum-half Greig Laidlaw happened to be on the same flight home, and was happy to grab a quick snap with starstruck Shannen.

Laidlaw retired from professional rugby in April, having spent the final years of his career with Japanese side Urayasu D-Rocks, and has now turned his attention to coaching and commentating.

A snap shows the 37-year-old posing alongside Shannen who, despite running on just “four hours sleep”, cracks a smile as bright-eyed Laidlaw grins alongside her.

Shannen shared the photo to social media on Sunday with the caption: “We had just gotten off an early morning flight returning from an amazing rugby weekend in Lille and bumped into Scotland’s legendary number nine Greig Laidlaw who was kind enough to pose for a photo.

“Please excuse my messy hair – weekend made.”

The image has since received over 2,700 likes and dozens of comments from Scotland fans who shared their admiration for the 76-cap man.

Emma Burnett wrote: “Were you on the flight from Brussels? He was on our flight. Second row or something. I think barely anyone noticed him.”

Patricia Best commented: “Awesome player. Christ, I would have had to approach him he was a brilliant player and an inspiring captain of our Scottish pack.

“I also enjoyed his commentary on this World Cup. Hope you’re enjoying your time off Greig, I have lots of great memories.

“Introducing my two English boys to Murrayfield and the other half of their heritage but we lost, although I’m gloating now – three whole years of the Calcutta Cup, loving it big time.”

Jim Kelly joked: “Wee Greig delighted to be the tallest person in the photo.”

Alan Hart said: “I miss both Laidlaw and Hogg playing for Scotland. They embodied all that is good about Scotland Rugby and, indeed about Rugby generally.

“Great players and great personalities. I wish them both all the best in their well-earned retirement.”

Brian Hagan quipped: “He looks more happy than you!”

Shannen said: “I was mortified to meet a legend looking like I’ve just been dragged through a hedge backwards, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say hi. Also functioning on four hours of sleep.

“We were up at like 6am after a late night to travel to Brussels, so It felt like an early morning flight!”

The Scottish national team are currently in third place in their group having beaten Tonga and Romania, but lost to South Africa on their opening day.

Scotland face Ireland in their next World Cup fixture on Saturday which is a must-win clash for the Scots who will be hoping to make it into the knockout stage of the competition.