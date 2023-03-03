A ONE bedroom mid-terrace house has appeared on the market for a cool £110,000 – but its extraordinary medieval design is fit for a Tudor.

The property in Wakefield, West Yorkshire only appeared on Rightmove on Tuesday but has already attracted widespread interest thanks to its wonderfully wacky theme.

Images show the property wedged among two other plain white terrace homes – which appear run-of-the-mill compared to the one that lies between them.

The home has been decorated in the Tudor style. Credit: William H Brown

The two storey house breaks the trend of whitewashed walls with neat brickwork detailing on the first floor, whilst the ground floor is reminiscent of the entrance to a middle ages tavern.

A heavy-set wooden front door and lattice windows clad in black timber framing make for a striking entrance to the property.

Inside, the living room keeps to the Tudor theme as all the walls are painted with black half-timbers and brickwork, with additional medieval ornaments such as crosses and swords dotted around.

An ornate fireplace sits on one wall, whilst on the opposite side the only modern fitting in the room is visible – a white radiator.

The floor consists of a rug-style design whilst a heavy black chandelier hangs from the ceiling – which also boasts black wooden joists and beams.

A wrought iron gate leads through to the property’s kitchen, which continues the same wall decor throughout.

Cupboards and units appear to have been torn away from the walls, but a ceramic basin with an under-sink cupboard remains – still boasting an iron and wood design.

A gated stairway leads up to the property’s one bedroom, which appears to be broken up with black wooden framing in the middle of the room – suggesting the possibility of a walk-in wardrobe.

A steep wooden staircase leads to the property’s attic whilst, bizarrely, a wooden door which looks to lead to nowhere lies behind it.

The bathroom’s fairly modern fixtures stand out against the classical 16th century designs on the walls.

Black timber framing continues throughout whilst religious style fixings and ornaments dot the walls, and each door boasts a heavy black iron knocker and hinges.

The kitchen looks more 16th Century than 21st Century. Credit: William H Brown

The house is being marketed by William H. Brown who bizarrely make no mention of the home’s incredibly unique design.

They described the property as: “This sought after location is close to good local schools, local amenities and motorway links.

“This property must be viewed early to appreciate the space offered and the scope for modernisation.

“This property is for sale by the Modern Method of Auction powered by IAM Sold Ltd.”

A house-hunter shared the stunning property to social media yesterday, writing: “You’ve got to admire this level of commitment.”

People were quick to praise the homeowner for their unique house and compliment their designs.

One said: “To have done all that to a mid-terrace. This person needs a detached house to go all out on.”

Another added: “Scope for modernisation? Absolute coward behaviour, I hope whoever buys it adds a rampart and a moat.”

A third replied: “Wow I love it.”

Another commented: “This is brilliant, I heard the sound of Greensleeves on the harpsichord as I flicked through.”

A fifth reflected: “They got their decor ideas from the Bayeux Tapestry edition of Pinterest.”