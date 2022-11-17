A SCOTS social services worker has been issued with a warning after sending racist and sexist images to a colleague.

John Torley was also found to have sent images that were discriminatory to disabled people to his concerned peer whilst working for Sanctuary Care Ltd.

Various discriminatory images that were racist, Islamophobic, sexist and anti-Catholic were sent in the messages from December 2018 to April 2020.

Torley’s colleague became so concerned by the offensive material that she reported him to their employer.

Following an investigation into his actions by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), he has today been issued with a warning on his registration for three years.

He is also required to submit a reflective essay on how his discriminatory comments could cause offence and impact negatively people.

Torley, from Irvine, North Ayrshire, also has to provide proof to the SSSC that he has undertaken training in equality and anti-discriminatory practices.

The SSSC said: “As a social services worker, you must not behave, while in or outside of work, in a way which would bring your suitability to work in social services into question.

“It is expected that you will be mindful of the protected characteristics of other individuals, irrespective of your own beliefs.

“On more than one occasion, you did send derogatory and/or offensive images to a colleague which caused them sufficient concern to report the matter.

“While not shared within a public forum, sharing such images calls into question your values and professional character as a social services worker.

“While there was no suggestion you had behaved differently to service users or shared these images with them, your conduct was of serious concern as a member of the profession.

“Social service workers are expected to communicate in an appropriate, open, accurate and straightforward way.

“The public would expect members of the profession to be inclusive, aware of issues of diversity and not to share such content, irrespective of your own personal views.”

Torley, who has worked in the care industry for 12 years, apologised and was found to have shown remorse for his actions.

On making their decision, the SSSC concluded: “We decided the appropriate sanction is to place a warning on your registration for a period of three years and the condition set out below.”