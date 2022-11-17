Property developer announces residential-led plans for Scots capital

A PROPERTY developer has revealed proposals for a residential-led development in the Scottish capital.

S Harrison Developments have introduced their plans for construction at Ocean Point 2 in Leith.

Set to neightbour Ocean Point 1 – home to companies like VisitScotland – S Harrison say the brownfield site will aim to comprise a mix of residential homes alongside other potential uses, which are currently being ascertained.

These will occupy two buildings on the site.

Located in the ever-popular area of Leith, the developers are hoping the site will attract those seeking to both live and work in Edinburgh.

Ocean Point 2 (red-lined area) would neighbour the existing Ocean Point 1 development.

Two public exhibitions on the proposals will take place on Tuesday 13th December and Thursday 9th February between 2pm and 7pm at Ocean Terminal.

S Harrison has a history of working in the city, ranging from delivering the Malmaison at St Andrew Square to student developments at Westfield and Gorgie and hotel development at Osborne House, Haymarket.

A spokesperson for S Harrison Developments said: “We are extremely excited to reveal our proposals for this brownfield site.

“There are serious demands on housing supply in the city and this is a superb location in what has been voted one of the world’s ‘coolest neighbourhoods’.

“The proposals will significantly assist in the regeneration of this part of the city and we look forward to engaging with the local community, providing it with the opportunity to input their views and shape our ambitious proposals.”

In October 2021, Leith was voted by global media and hospitality business Time Out as one of the “world’s coolest neighbourhoods”.

The area has been home to a host of Scottish celebrities over the years, including Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers and authors JK Rowling and Irvine Welsh.