Son of fallen soldier killed at war honours father every year for Remembrance Sunday

THE SON of a fallen soldier who was killed at war has honoured his father every year by dressing in naval uniform for Remembrance Sunday.

Ashton Sexton was just five-months-old when his father Shaun Sexton was killed whilst serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

The brave soldier was just 30-years-old when he was shot by a rogue Taliban bomber whilst trying to protect aid workers at a compound in the city of Kunduz.

Ashton Sexton. Credits: Trudy Farquhar

Since his death 12-year-old Ashton has paid tribute to his war hero dad by attending remembrance memorial services every year whilst dressed in uniform.

The proud son, from Colchester, Essex, sadly never got to meet his dad but has laid a wreath every year since he was ten-months-old.

On Sunday (13 NOV) Ashton paid tribute to Shaun by laying a wreath at a memorial and attended a parade whilst wearing full naval uniform and wearing his dad’s military medals.

He held a sign that read: “I’m remembering: My dad, Sgt Shaun Sexton 3 Para.”

Ashton has been inspired by his dad’s heroics and joined the cadets.

He now aspires to join the Royal Navy as a career after his father served for 13 years with the 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment.

Shaun Sexton. Credits: Trudy Farquhar

Speaking today (WED), mum Trudy Farquhar, 45, said: “This was his 13th remembrance parade. He’s from Colchester and has gone to many parades there.

“Every year he pays his respects to his dad by laying a wreath at a memorial. Ashton is now a sea cadet at Clacton Sea Cadet unit.

“He did two remembrance services this year, one in Clacton and one in Brightlingsea.

“He was offered the opportunity to go to London for the festival of remembrance and to go to the cenotaph with Scotty’s little soldiers whom he is a member with.

“This year Scotty’s sent out some remembrance packs to try and help the children with different ways to remember their parents.”

Trudy continued: “Shaun was killed in Afghanistan in 2010 when Ashton was just five-months-old. So he’s actually had more remembrance days than birthdays.

“He is a very keen sea cadet having spent three weeks so far this year offshore gaining offshore qualifications as his dream is to join the Navy.

“He was inspired by his dad to join cadets and really wants to join the Royal Navy and has already gained many qualifications to carry into adulthood.”

Trudy posted an image of her son on Remembrance Sunday at the weekend on Facebook, writing:”Today my youngest is remembering his dad [who] died in Afghanistan 2010 when he was just five-months-old and all those others that have fallen in conflicts across the world.

“He does him proud every year. Lest we forget.”

The post has received 3,300 likes and hundreds of comments from social media users praising Ashton.

One said: “A true hero like his daddy.”

Another wrote: “Well done young man, your mum and dad are so proud of you…such bravery in your young life.

“Thank you Shaun for fighting for freedom for those who can’t in Afghanistan and throughout the world.”

A third commented: “This has brought a tear to my eye, well done to your lovely boy.

“I am sure his dad must be so proud, not just of him but of the strong, brave mum who raised him.”