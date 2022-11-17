A POSH hotel chain has been slammed for offering “insensitive” discounts for overnight stays in war-torn Ukraine.

Global hoteliers Hilton have advertised a stay at their hotel in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as “champagne travels on a lemonade budget”.

The company – who boast over 7,000 properties across 122 countries – shared a post from their official Facebook page, leaving social media users stunned at the audacious comment.

The Hilton group posted the comment on Facebook. Credit: Facebook

The post, shared on Monday morning, read: “Champagne travels on a lemonade budget? We’ve got you covered with up to 15% off your next stay.”

The thoughtless message was accompanied by a picture of the Hilton Kyiv and a link to book for rooms priced at £209 per night.

Unsurprisingly, the post was panned by many who reacted in shock, and left their thoughts in the comments.

Katie Penfold said: “Hilton, you are beyond insensitive and inappropriate. I look forward to the day I can go back to beautiful Kyiv and I know where I won’t be staying.”

Lizzi Rallings said: “This is embarrassing. I’ll be thinking twice about ever booking a Hilton again. Insensitive advertising.”

Dominic Skelton said: “I’m guessing they have an algorithm that looks for the lowest occupancy rate in their estate and pushes it. They might want to have a good think about that.”

David Harris said: “Shocking, your PR and marketing departments should be fired. Utterly insensitive and in bad taste.”

Facebook users slammed the Hilton group for their insensitive comment. Credit: Facebook

Joy Yardley said: “Very poor taste.”

The war in Ukraine has been ongoing since February this year and has seen over 14,000 people lose their lives.

Kyiv has been a major point of contention throughout the war, with the battle of Kyiv being fought from 25 February to 31 March.

The battle ended in Ukrainian victory, with Russian troops being forced to withdraw from the capital after encountering heavy resistance from the native forces.

Ukraine have recently forced Russian troops to retreat from Kherson and successfully liberated the port city on the Black Sea.

Earlier this week, Russia fired 100 missiles into Ukraine, resulting in mass power cuts across the country, leaving Kyiv without electricity and at least one person dead.

A spokesperson for Hilton today said:“We are sorry that this content was published in error. It has now been removed.

“Hilton joins those around the world in shock and disbelief at the tragic events that have occurred in Ukraine.

“Hilton continues to support its team members in Kyiv and has provided accommodation and jobs to thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the conflict began.”