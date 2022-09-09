A CHIP shop owner was rescued by police after being booed by a mob of up to“300” people when she shared a video shouting “Lizard Liz is dead”.

Swarms of Scots surrounded Jaki Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord in the Highlands last night after being enraged by owner Jacki Pickett’s reaction to the Queen’s passing.

Shortly after the tragic news swept the nation Pickett went live on Facebook shouting “London Bridge has fallen, woohoo.”

“Fantastic.”

Video shows Pickett holding up a black board with writing in white chalk reading: “Lizard Liz is dead.

“London Bridge has fallen.

“Yee haa.”

The insensitive business owner then sprays a bottle of champagne whilst shouting “Lizard Liz is dead.”

Her actions were quickly met with a wave of backlash from locals who turned up to her chip shop in protest.

Hundreds of residents booed the anti-monarchist with some even throwing eggs before police officers arrived to disperse the crowd and close the chip shop.

Several police officers were said to have been called to the scene.

Another video shows Pickett driving away in her white Audi as the angry mob shout, whistle and boo.

The chip shop owner was also inundated with angry comments from social media users online who were furious by the video.

The sign angered locals who came to the shop. Credit: Jaki Fish and Chip Shop

Ronald Hutchison posted a video of Jacki being escorted to Facebook last night writing: “Jaki leaving.”

The video has now collected hundreds of likes and comments from outraged viewers.

Kelly Stewart said: “She made her bed let her deal with her own stupidity!”

Charlotte McArthur said: “Absolute disgrace of a human.”

Amanda Grant said: “Good enough for her, disgusting human being.”

Andy King said: “That’s disgraceful she was a human being no matter what your own personal thoughts were. You should be utterly ashamed.”

Heather Renwick said: “I’m ashamed to even know you. I will never be back in your shop!”

Speaking today, Ronald Hutchison, 45, who was part of the mob, said: “I first saw Jakis’ video when one of the lads from work sent it to me.

“I was hearing on social media about all the unrest at the shop so I decided to go down.

“People were spread out but I’d guess there were up to 300, all ages, young and old.

“They were mostly good natured. Some people were singing God Save the queen.

“Every time someone from the shop was seen through a window or door people would start booing.

“The noise got louder and a few things were shouted. A police van drove in front of her but turned left and she went right.

“Just as she got out of my sight something or someone hit her car.

“I couldn’t see what I was but there was a loud bang.”

Speaking today, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday, 8 September officers attended at a business in the Seaforth Road area of Muir of Ord following a report of a large crowd gathered in the area.

“Officers remained at the scene to ensure the safety of all present and the group subsequently dispersed peacefully. No further police action has been required.”