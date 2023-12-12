Haymarket office building to be transformed into 157-bedroom hotel

A SCOTS office building in the Haymarket area of Edinburgh will be transformed into a 157-bedroom hotel with a bar and lounge.

The transformation is part of International hotel operator MEININGER’s expansion into Edinburgh after agreeing a deal with property development company S Harrison.

York-based S Harrison acquired Osborne House in 2018 and has worked with Edinburgh based architect Comprehensive Design Architects on the plans for the building, which will include 157 bedrooms and incorporate a bar and lounge area on the ground floor.

Property development company S Harrison has worked with Comprehensive Design Architects to transform the building into a 157-bedroom hotel.

The building, which is located just West of Edinburgh’s city centre, is close to the Haymarket tram stop, and only a short walk from Princes Street.

A key player in the hybrid hotel market, all MEININGER hotels have their own individual style and offer flexible and affordable modern accommodation alongside a reception, lobby, lounge, breakfast room and bar, as well as a guest kitchen and games zone.

Since MEININGER unveiled its first hotel in Berlin in 1999, it has grown considerably and now offers more than 19,000 beds in 26 European cities such as Kraków, Cologne, Amsterdam and Paris.

The 157-bedroom Edinburgh hotel will have 549 beds in a mix of rooms including classic doubles, and private multiple-bed rooms.

It will also have a taxi drop off area, disabled parking and secure cycle store. Work will start on the new hotel early next year.

Ann Scott, managing director at S Harrison said: “We’re very pleased to agree this deal and look forward to seeing our vision for Osborne House begin to take shape.

“Edinburgh remains one of Europe’s most popular destinations for tourists and business travellers, hence our decision to hold this asset to further strengthen our investment portfolio.

“MEININGER has established an enviable reputation for offering modern, well-designed hybrid hotels in key cities throughout Europe that appeal to all types of guests.

“When all this is combined with Osborne House’s location, in a very vibrant area, just a five-minute walk from Haymarket station and close to both Murrayfield Stadium and Edinburgh city centre, there’s no doubt it will become a very popular hotel.”

Ajit Menon, CEO at MEININGER Hotels added: “We are excited to bring the proven and successful MEININGER hybrid hotel concept to Edinburgh, re-entering the United Kingdom and further expanding our presence in Europe.

“We believe that Edinburgh, with its lively, diverse and unique nature resonates with the MEININGER culture.

“Edinburgh attracts families, couples, backpackers, school groups, friends and business travellers alike, making the city a perfect fit for our brand.”

S Harrison has made a substantial investment in Edinburgh in recent years and this latest hotel project follows the company delivering the landmark boutique hotel for Malmaison in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town.

The work saw the Grade A listed Buchan House, on the north-west corner of St Andrew Square, converted into a stylish 72-bedroom hotel complete with Malmaison’s renowned Chez Mal Bar and Brasserie.