Mansion where former PM was born on the market for cool £35m

AN ASTONISHING mansion where a former British Prime Minister was born has gone on the market for an eye-watering £35m.

The 8,000 sq ft property is located on the swanky South Street in Mayfair, central London and has been home to various politicians and celebrities – but more notably Sir Alec Douglas-Home.

Douglas-Home served as Prime Minister for less than a year from 19 October 1963 to 16 October 1964.

The home in plush Mayfair was the birthplace of the future Prime Minister. Credit: Wetherell

He was born at the luxurious property on July 2, 1903 and went on to oversee the abolition of resale price maintenance, as well as taking on a tough stance in dealing with trade unions.

The Grade II listed building was first built for the Cartland family between 1902-1903, and features heavily French-inspired detailing and Edwardian era styles.

The exterior of the five-bedroom home shows the grand scale of the property, with 18 windows looking out onto the street.

Inside, an opulent wooden staircase leads up to the second floor of the home.

While marble flooring is featured throughout many of the impressive rooms – which are adorned with various portraits on the walls.

One of the biggest talking points of the house is the indoor swimming pool, tucked away in a cool nook of the house, beneath a glass conservatory ceiling.

Framed by poolside statues and situated next to a gargantuan fern sprouting out of the tiled floor, the pool area creates the impression of being outdoors, despite its cosy location.

After enjoying a leisurely swim, potential buyers could then enjoy the sauna and shower to relax and unwind.

Estate agents Wetherell listed the unique property on the market last month for £35m.

They said: “Although the 8,000 square foot mansion has five bedrooms it is primarily designed for entertaining with a total of six reception rooms.

“In 1898 Sir Cuthbert Quilter acquired the stables at No.28 South Street. The lease of which was renewed to him in 1900 for 28 years.

“In the following year he was thinking of building a house there for his son, with Detmar Blow as his architect.

Sir Alec Douglas-Home served as Prime Minister for 362 days. Credit: Wiki Commons

“This was Detmar Blow’s first substantial job on the Grosvenor estate, and although the front is clearly his work, some of the internal detailing was by his assistant and future partner, Fernand Billerey.

“The pretty brick-and-stone front is in the English vernacular style of the late seventeenth century with quoins, dormer windows, and a modillion eaves-cornice, but its two best features are a pedimented stone doorcase of refined Arts and Crafts sensitivity and the sophisticated, French-inspired, iron-work

of the area railings.

“The interior is remarkable for its wide wooden staircase in the late seventeenth-century manner.

“On the second-floor there is an imported marble fireplace in the Adam style of the 1780’s.

“Soon after its completion the house was let to Lord Dunglass, and his eldest son, the future Prime Minister, Sir Alec Douglas-Home, was born there on 2nd July 1903.

“Sir Cuthbert Quilter may later have lived here for some years.

“His widow was the occupant from 1911 to 1920, and his son, Sir William Quilter, from 1929 for many years.”

Sir Alec Douglas-Home served as Conservative Leader and Prime Minister after Harold Macmillan resigned due to ill health in 1963.

He remained as PM for just 362 days – the second shortest premiership in the 20th century – before a narrow defeat in a General Election to Labour’s Harold Wilson.

He was also the man who created the system which Conservatives use to elect their leader even until the current day, a secret ballot led by the 1922 committee.

He retired from full time politics in 1974, aged 70.

Mayfair is one of the most affluent areas of London, and is situated between Hyde Park and Green Park.

The area is consistently ranked as one of the most expensive districts in the world – a point commemorated by the fact it is the most expensive property square on the traditional Monopoly board.