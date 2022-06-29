Why should you switch to gel nail polish?

Over the last few years, the range of services when it comes to nail polish has skyrocketed, making this market more competitive than ever.

Consequently, you currently have a wide pool of options when you need to get yourself a neat manicure.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Although traditional nail polish is still widely popular, new interesting and better-lasting products have emerged, such as semilac gel polish nails, which you can purchase at semilac.ie.

Traditional nail polish dates back to 3000 BC, while the gel nail polish was introduced in 2010. Nevertheless, it has quickly conquered the nail tools markets and entered into permanent use.

Let’s check what’s so special about gel nails and why you should switch to gel polish.

Quick drying

Traditional nail polish needs at least half an hour, or even more, to completely dry.

In many cases the process of drying is even longer and it is fairly easy to damage your freshly-done manicure even after 2 or 3 hours.

Gel polish does not dry naturally. Nevertheless, the process is a lot quicker, smoother and you can be sure that your manicure won’t chip right after you get back to your day.

As a part of the process, a good-quality LED or UV light is one of the necessary manicure tools to dry your gel polish nail as it activates the chemical process that dries the coat of gel polish.

No chipping

An LED or UV light not only makes gel nails dry quickly, but also guarantees that your manicure is durable and invulnerable to damage.

Gel polish is known for being resistant to smudging. What is more, the color you apply usually stays shiny and bright right until the removal process (which is up to 4 weeks!).

Traditional nail polish stays in the perfect state for up to one week. It is fairly vulnerable to chipping and losing shine quickly. Luckily, gel nail polish is promised to last at least 2, up to 4 weeks.

Truth be told, if you don’t work manually and don’t expose your nails to difficult conditions, your gel nail polish should stay intact for the whole period until the removal process.

Nevertheless, in order to benefit from this long-lasting feature, you need to apply your gel polish correctly using high-quality nail tools at home or using the services of a reputable cosmetic salon.

No damage to nails

There is a common myth that gel nail polish damages your natural nails. Truth be told, gel polish nails don’t affect your nails condition, but you need to both apply and remove it correctly.

Gel polish is applied directly to your natural nails, not glued on top like fake nails. It won’t cause neither permanent nor temporary damage to your nails.

Keep in mind, though, that the removal process is quite tricky.

Therefore, if you feel not ready to remove your gel nails by yourself using your manicure tools, it’s better to use the services of a professional at a cosmetic salon.

All in all, gel nail polish is a perfectly safe and durable type of nail polish. Thanks to hardening with an LED or UV light, it dries quickly, stays resistant to smudging and chipping, and preserves a beautiful shining effect.

If you have never tried gel nails, like for example, semilac gel polish, it’s high time to start and make your manicure perfect and lasting.