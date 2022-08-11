Gilson Gray attracts top litigator to join Dundee team?

Gilson Gray has strengthened its Dundee team with the appointment of a new partner.

John Kydd, a highly experienced litigator with a 20-year career across Tayside and the north-east of Scotland, joined the firm this week.

Born and bred in Dundee, John was previously a partner with Thorntons, joining as a trainee in 2001. He has built a stellar reputation based on his ability to successfully navigate complex litigation cases, securing wins for hundreds of clients over the years.

Kydd. (Image supplied with release by Clark Communications)

Kydd said: “Gilson Gray’s values are very much aligned with mine. They believe in being transparent with clients about the chances of success in the courtroom, clear about costs, and firmly focused on achieving successful outcomes. I’m keen to build a network of new contacts who may welcome my expertise.”

Lindsay Darroch, the partner who heads up Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, said: “Having John on the team is a significant appointment. There are few top flight litigators in this area of Scotland and we see an opportunity to further develop our court team under John’s stewardship.”

Head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Rosie Walker, added: “John is also an accredited mediator, a pathway to legal settlement that is growing in popularity, given the lower costs and privacy benefits. With new legislation on the way, we expect to see rising demand in this area and John’s skills will be key to our ambitions.”

In July, Gilson Gray announced it had acquired Home Property Lawyers (HPL) Ltd in Lincoln, a move that signalled the beginning of an expansion strategy outside Scotland. It also opened a new office in Aberdeen.

Established in 2014, Gilson Gray has become one of Scotland’s most-acquisitive law firm, property and finance firms, boasting one of the widest service ranges in Scotland, and a growing service offering across the UK.

The firm has around 290 staff across six offices in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, North Berwick, and Lincoln, each of which allows clients access to Gilson Gray’s full range of property, legal and financial services.